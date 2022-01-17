EMERGE Engages Harish Consul of Ocgrow Ventures, as Strategic Advisor

Ocgrow Portfolio Investments include Amazon, Shopify, Coupang and EMERGE

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd . (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, is pleased to announce the addition of Harish Consul, Founder and CEO of Ocgrow Ventures ("Ocgrow"), as strategic advisor to the Company.

Harish has extensive experience as an entrepreneur building, operating and investing in highly successful growth-oriented technology and e-commerce businesses across North America and globally, in both public and private markets, with a focus on building and inspiring high energy teams, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Harish and Ocgrow join EMERGE as strategic advisor. From the moment we met, it was crystal clear that we shared the same values, and he has a deep understanding of what it takes to win big. Harish has a refreshingly long-term perspective on building iconic businesses that stand the test of time, offering very patient capital and support. We could not be more thrilled to partner with him on this journey," commented Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, EMERGE.

"With our experience in investing and scaling high growth companies from an early stage with founder-led businesses, including those such as Amazon, Shopify and Coupang, I see tremendous growth potential with EMERGE. The business that Ghassan and his incredible team are building is uniquely positioned to become one of the leading e-commerce portfolios globally over time. I am thrilled to join as strategic advisor and will continue to support the company in various ways through its next phase of growth and beyond," commented Harish Consul, Founder and CEO, Ocgrow.

Ocgrow has amassed an extensive portfolio of market-leading technology investments, counting global e-commerce powerhouses such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) amongst its most successful early investments to date.

"We are planning 2022 to be a year of significant growth for EMERGE. Adding Harish as a strategic advisor is a big step and we are excited to learn from and apply all his extraordinary successes in technology, and business at large, as we work together to take the Company to the next level," commented Drew Green, Chairman, EMERGE.

About Ocgrow Group of Companies

Ocgrow Group of Companies (www.ocgrowgroup.com) is a privately held, investment group involved in venture capital & real estate development.

Ocgrow's venture capital group is focused on early-stage technology sector, cleantech, healthcare, & other special situation in new growth venture investments. Our technology focus includes several areas including ecommerce, cloud computing, SaaS, software, fintech, social commerce & other related high growth sectors. We believe the opportunity in several vertical specific software markets will continue to accelerate going forward, with rapid growth in mobile & cloud technologies.

Ocgrow is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia. To learn more visit www.ocgrowgroup.com

About EMERGE

EMERGE (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat & groceries, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more, visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

