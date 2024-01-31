EMERGE Completes Sale of WholesalePet for US$9.25M, Expects Additional Cost Savings Related to Streamlined Business

EMERGE completes sale of WholesalePet for gross proceeds of US$9.25M

In conjunction, EMERGE pays down the majority of its senior credit facility on closing, in addition to fully satisfying the deferred payment owed to WholesalePet

The Company retains 4 brands across 2 main verticals, grocery and golf

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE", or the "Company"), a premium e-commerce brand portfolio, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated January 24, 2024, it has successfully completed the sale of its indirect subsidiary corporation, Retails Store Networks, Inc. (dba "WholesalePet.com") ("WSP" or "WholesalePet") to Tiny Fund I, LP (the "Buyer") pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 23, 2024 between the Buyer, WSP and Emerge US Holdings LLC ("Emerge US"), a subsidiary of the Company, as amended by an amending agreement to the Agreement (the "Amending Agreement") dated January 31, 2024 between WSP, the Buyer, Emerge US and the Company (the "Transaction").

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE commented, "While we remain big fans of WholesalePet, we believe there is no larger priority than paying down debt and reducing interest expense to position the Company for long-term success, with a focus on growing our go forward businesses. Between over US$5M of operating income generated by our WholesalePet investment to date and the US$9.25M sale price, we have made a modest gain on a cash basis, however we expect the real benefit will come from our CA$10M debt paydown and subsequent interest savings ahead. We wish Tiny all the best with this long-standing pet brand, and with the terrific WholesalePet team that continues on with them."

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and the Amending Agreement, Emerge US transferred all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of WSP to the Buyer, a private partnership of Tiny Ltd. ("Tiny"), for aggregate gross cash consideration of US$9,250,000, subject to certain closing and post-closing adjustments, payments and obligations.

Go Forward Business

Following the Transaction, EMERGE will retain 4 brands across 2 main verticals, Grocery and Golf, in Canada and the U.S., namely truLOCAL , Carnivore Club , UnderPar and JustGolfStuff .

EMERGE expects further HQ cost reductions, given the reduced overheads required to service the go-forward brand portfolio.

"Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our go forward grocery and golf businesses, as we shift our focus to driving organic growth in 2024 and beyond. In parallel, we plan to extract additional savings in the near-term, as we reduce HQ costs in relation to servicing WholesalePet, and generally, with this more focused vertical strategy," continued Halazon

truLOCAL, our premium meat subscription / grocery brand, is EMERGE's largest business by revenue. truLOCAL experienced our most significant increase in profitability in 2023, following our various cost savings initiatives and gross margin improvements over the last 15 months. Carnivore Club, a premium artisanal subscription brand, is housed under truLOCAL.

EMERGE also operates a golf vertical, across Canada and the U.S., which includes UnderPar, our discounted experiences/ tee-times business, and JustGolfStuff, our fast-growing golf products and apparel business.

Debt Paydown

EMERGE has utilized the majority of the Transaction proceeds to pay down its senior credit facility with its existing lender , the principal balance of which has been reduced to C$5.85M from C$15.85M prior to the completion of the Transaction, and C$25M originally. The Company's interest expense savings following the aforementioned debt repayment is expected to be approximately C$1.38M annually.

Following the Transaction, EMERGE no longer has any deferred payment obligations owed to WSP shareholders.

INFOR Financial Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to EMERGE in connection with the Transaction.

About EMERGE

EMERGE (TSXV: ECOM) is a premium e-commerce brand portfolio in Canada and the U.S. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to unique offerings across grocery and golf verticals. Our grocery businesses include truLOCAL.ca, our premium meat subscription brand, and Carnivore Club, our artisanal / cured meat brand. Our golf businesses include UnderPar, our discounted tee-times/ experiences business, and JustGolfStuff, our golf products & apparel brand.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian-based investment company focused primarily on investing and acquiring majority stakes in businesses that it expects to hold over the long-term.

