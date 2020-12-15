EMERGE Commerce Announces Appointment of John Kim as Independent Director of the Board

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd., ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands across North America, today announced the appointment of Mr. John Kim to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective December 7, 2020. Mr. Kim will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Kim currently sits on the Board of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company. Mr. Kim is a Toronto based businessman and advisor who currently advises several early stage technology companies, particularly in the areas of strategy and finance. Previously, Mr. Kim was an award-winning institutional investor, where he managed various mandates, including mutual funds, hedge funds, and private client assets. His passion is technology and helping young companies to grow. John has both public and private company board experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to EMERGE's Board," said Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE. "John adds a wealth of knowledge in public Board governance and institutional capital markets. John also brings very relevant experience in acquisitive business models, as we continue to execute on our disciplined capital allocation strategy of acquiring e-commerce brands."

"I am excited to join EMERGE at such a phenomenal period of growth for the company and the e-commerce sector at large. I look forward to working with the team as they transition into a public company, as well as guiding Ghassan and the team as they continue to execute on their strategy of organic growth and accretive acquisitions," said John Kim.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of e-commerce brands across North America. Our network of e-commerce sites provide our members with offers on golf, groceries, essentials, nearby staycations and experiences. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail (2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies).

To learn more visit www.emerge-commerce.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Investor Relations, James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-519-9442, [email protected]; Media Relations, Lauren Arnold, Talk Shop Media, [email protected]