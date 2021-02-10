EMERGE CEO to Present at Stifel GMP Online Grocery Virtual Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a leading acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands across North America, today announced that Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE, will present at the Stifel GMP Online Grocery Virtual Conference on February 17, 2021 at 10:30 am EST. This conference will bring together leading e-commerce grocery businesses to discuss how this rapidly evolving industry is impacting the retail landscape.

Mr. Halazon will share insights he has gained in grocery e-commerce following the recent acquisition of truLOCAL Inc. ("truLOCAL), a market leading, direct-to-consumer, premium meat subscription service that connects local farmers to health-conscious, digital-savvy consumers.

truLOCAL generated revenue of approximately $19.8 million (unaudited) in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, representing over 130% growth year-over-year.

truLOCAL was EMERGE's 5th acquisition in North America, and its first acquisition since becoming publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ECOM" in December 2020.

EMERGE also operates WagJag Grocery, a rapidly growing, discounted frozen meats pick-up and delivery business that grew revenues by 278% in January 2021 compared to January 2020.

Groceries is EMERGE's largest vertical by revenue, and the Company expects to make additional acquisitions in the sector, among others.

Mr. Halazon's live presentation will be available on February 17, 2021 at 10:30 am EST by clicking on the following link - https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel38/ecom.v/2342864

About EMERGE:

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands across North America. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with access to groceries, golf, nearby escapes, and family offers. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including trulocal.ca, UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more, visit www.emerge-commerce.com.

Cautionary notice

Investors are cautioned that any information released or received with respect to the transactions described herein may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's filing statement which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Investor Relations: James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-519-9442, [email protected]; Media Relations: Lauren Arnold, Talk Shop Media, [email protected]