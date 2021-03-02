EMERGE CEO to Present at Gravitas Growth Conference, Provides Corporate Update including Triple Digit Revenue Growth in February 2021

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer ("D2C") e-commerce brands, announces that Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE, will present at the 4th Annual Gravitas Growth Conference on March 4, 2021 at 12:20PM EST.

During the conference, Mr. Halazon will participate in "The Evolving Retail Landscape" panel where he will share insights he has gained in the D2C space through EMERGE's diversified e-commerce portfolio, including the recent acquisition of truLOCAL, a market leading D2C premium meat subscription service that connects local farmers to health-conscious, digitally savvy consumers. Mr. Halazon is also hosting the "Building the Next Canadian Unicorn" panel, where Well Health Technologies (TSX: WELL) and AcuityAds Inc. (TSX: AT) will be present.

EMERGE would also like to provide the following corporate updates:

truLOCAL, EMERGE's largest business by revenue, and anchor acquisition in the food tech subscription space, achieved over 116% revenue growth in February 2021 compared to February 2020 , with continued profitability.

compared to , with continued profitability. Shopify-powered brand, JustGolfStuff.ca, recorded its largest month ever, with gross merchandise sales ("GMS") (1) increasing by over 4,000% in February 2021 compared to February 2020 , illustrating shifting consumer demand for golf products.

increasing by over 4,000% in compared to , illustrating shifting consumer demand for golf products. WagJag Grocery debuted free home delivery for qualifying purchases, offering a more convenient customer experience. Grocery was the top selling vertical for WagJag in February 2021 .

. On February 26, 2021 EMERGE was featured on Forbes, in a story highlighting the Company's e-commerce acquisition strategy and approach, as well as its recent awards.

(1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section of this news release.

"We intend to continue acquiring profitable e-commerce brands with loyal customer bases in grocery, golf, and beyond, while partnering with founders long-term to deliver an exceptional customer experience. We believe our diversified e-commerce portfolio is well positioned to ride the phenomenal growth of the e-commerce sector at large," commented Halazon.

Mr. Halazon will be presenting on March 4, 2021 at 12:20PM EST, with registration and access to the presentation made available by clicking on the following registration link.

For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: Gravitas Securities.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with access to groceries, golf, nearby escapes, and family offers. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including trulocal.ca, UnderPar.com, WagJag.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

Cautionary notice

Investors are cautioned that any information released or received with respect to the transactions described herein may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Non-GAAP Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information of the Company reported under IFRS. Gross Merchandise Sales ("GMS") should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS. GMS does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

GMS as defined by EMERGE is the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services, excluding applicable taxes and net of discounts and refunds. Management believes GMS provides a useful measure for the dollar volume of e-commerce transactions made through our platforms and an indicator for our business performance.

The following provides a comparison of JustGolfStuff.ca's GMS growth to revenue growth and gross profit growth during the same period: GMS – over 4,000%; Revenue – over 900%; Gross profit – over 4,000%.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's filing statement which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

