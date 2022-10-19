EMERGE Brand WholesalePet, Records Strongest Day of the Year, with US$598,000 in Gross Merchandise Sales(1)

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced that its portfolio brand, WholesalePet ("WSP") (www.WholesalePet.com), a U.S. based B2B e-commerce marketplace for pet products, achieved its largest Gross Merchandise Sales ("GMS")1 day of the year during its annual Cyber-Stock Monday® promotional event, on October 17, 2022.

In total, WSP recorded approximately US$598,000 GMS1, a moderate percentage increase vs. the same-day promotion in 2021. Average Order Value ("AOV") of US$420 significantly exceeded typical AOV of approximately US$350.

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE said, "We continue to be impressed with WholesalePet's progress in scaling a thriving marketplace community of independent retailers and vendors, with strong underlying profitability and cash flow generation. This year's Cyber-Stock Monday® results represent WSP's single largest GMS1 day of the year, exceeding last year's result slightly, a notable feat in this challenging macro backdrop. We view this result as a terrific unofficial launch for the Q4 holiday shopping season."

Chris Avery, CEO of WSP commented, "With over 200 vendor specials up to 50% off, on annual Cyber-Stock Monday®, pet businesses across the U.S., and internationally, are rewarded by buying the highest quality, independent-supportive brands during this exclusive event. This year, thousands of full-line stores, boutiques, clinics, boarders, and groomers used WholesalePet.com to stock up for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, leading to our largest sales volume day of 2022. WholesalePet.com is solely dedicated to the pet industry and we are well acquainted with brands and deals that make a difference for local pet businesses and for their pet-owning customers, positioning us well for continued growth."

WSP is EMERGE's largest brand by GMS1.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses various online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, BeRightBack.ca, and Wanlow.com. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2022 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

