EMERGE Brand, truLOCAL, Wins Top Awards in Regions Readers' Choice Awards, including Best Grocery Pick Up and Delivery Award

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM), a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands, today announced that truLOCAL, a Canadian leader in premium meat subscriptions won multiple awards in the Waterloo Record's Readers' Choice Awards, including first place in 'Best Grocery Pick Up and Delivery.'

"Our customers often tell us how much they love truLOCAL but it's extra special when we are recognized with awards that are chosen by the community" states Marc Lafleur, founder and CEO, truLOCAL. "We ship our premium frozen meat all over Canada but we started in Waterloo Region and we are incredibly proud of our local roots. We're so thankful for the support we get from this amazing community."

truLOCAL won awards in multiple categories including Diamond (first place) in 'Grocery Pick Up and Delivery', Platinum (second place) in both 'Best Frozen Food Store' and 'Best Online Ordering' and Gold (third place) in both 'Best Online Store/Boutique' and 'Best Specialty Food Store.'

"These awards show that people value the convenience and quality that truLOCAL provides its customers." said Ghassan Halazon, founder and CEO, EMERGE, the company that acquired truLOCAL in January 2021. "truLOCAL cares tremendously about the quality of their meat, convenience, and customer service so it's nice to see the community recognize truLOCAL's dedication."

2021 is the second year in a row that truLOCAL has earned top prizes in multiple categories of the Waterloo Record's Readers' Choice Awards. The Record's Readers' Choice Awards are an annual awards program for which the community members nominate and select award winners. The awards are hosted by The Waterloo Record, a newspaper for the Waterloo Region, and voting for the nominees and winners takes place online.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription-based and marketplace e-commerce businesses provide our members with access to premium meat & groceries, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarinvoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more about truLOCAL, visit https://www.trulocal.ca/

To learn more about EMERGE, visit https://www.emerge-brands.com/

Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's filing statement which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Related Links

https://trulocal.ca/

https://www.therecord.com/readerschoice/business/tru-local

https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-519-9442, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

