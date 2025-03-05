EMERGE Brand, truLOCAL, Sees a 193% Increase in Net New Subscriptions in February 2025 as "Support Local" Movement Grows

TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a Canadian e-commerce brand portfolio, is pleased to provide a corporate update on truLOCAL, our premium meat and seafood subscription brand that connects local farmers with a health-conscious audience across Canada.

truLOCAL, EMERGE's largest brand by revenue, experienced a surge in new customer acquisitions in February 2025, following the growing "Support Local" movement sweeping the country.

During February 2025, truLOCAL saw a 193% increase in net new subscriptions compared to February 2024.

Net new subscriptions is defined as new (paid) subscriptions initiated minus subscriptions cancelled in that same period.

Despite it being a shorter month, February 2025 was truLOCAL's highest month of net new subscriptions since May 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

Contributing to these results, truLOCAL benefited from a reduced cost per customer acquisition of nearly 20% YoY in February 2025, implying increased brand resonance and product appeal with Canadian customers prioritizing local options.

Ghassan Halazon, EMERGE CEO and truLOCAL President commented, "We believe the Support LOCAL movement is here to stay and has the potential to be a defining moment for truLOCAL, and for 'Made in Canada" businesses at large. We are thrilled to see this influx of new members joining our growing community and believe this is exactly the right time to double down on our truly, local brand and business model."

In light of these positive trends and favorable unit economics, truLOCAL has been ramping up advertising to drive brand awareness and grow market share with a focus on high ROI opportunities. As an example, the Company launched its "truLOCAL Retaliates: 25% OFF Campaign Meat and Seafood" ad campaign on February 5 as a response to the escalating tariff situation with the U.S.

These improved metrics are translating to strong YoY revenue growth for truLOCAL, with this momentum carrying through March-to-date.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a premium e-commerce brand portfolio based in Canada. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to offerings across our grocery and golf verticals. truLOCAL is our premium, Canadian meat and seafood subscription service, connecting local farmers with a health-conscious audience. Our golf businesses include UnderPar, our discounted tee-times/ experiences brand, and JustGolfStuff, our golf products & apparel brand.

Follow EMERGE:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions, and including statements with respect to the anticipated savings to result from the implementation of the cost optimization and synergies initiative. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A and Annual Information Form, which are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention, and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, President, and CEO

EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

SOURCE Emerge Commerce Ltd.

For further information: Dasha Enenko, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-479-9590, [email protected]