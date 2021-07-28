EMERGE Brand, truLOCAL, Partners with Modern Plant-Based Foods to Launch Meat Alternatives in Curated Plant-Based Boxes

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer ("D2C") e-commerce brands, today announced that truLOCAL, a Canadian leader in premium meat subscriptions has partnered with plant-based food company, Modern Meat, a portfolio company of Modern Plant Inc. ("Modern Plant Based Foods"), to offer plant-based meat alternatives to truLOCAL's loyal customers base, in addition to the premium selection of meats that truLOCAL customers have come to know and love.

"Fundamental to our core business model is the belief that consumers should shop local and strengthen our regional supply chain through both local farmers and suppliers," states Marc Lafleur, Founder and CEO at truLOCAL. "We connect customers right to the source of the best quality products through a convenient online marketplace and we're thrilled to now offer some of the best quality plant-based products around as well."

Modern Meat products are now offered in truLOCAL's curated plant-based boxes, and as add-on items to subscription boxes delivered straight to consumer doorsteps.

"There is no doubt that people are after convenience and quality. Through truLOCAL's vast distribution network and consumer base we are closer to our goal of becoming a household name for great-tasting, nutritious and sustainable protein alternatives." said Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods.

truLOCAL has struck numerous partnerships in recent years to expand its product offering and member base, including with WW (Weight Watchers reimagined), CrossFit Canada, and Orangetheory Fitness. Modern Plant-Based Foods marks truLOCAL's first foray into plant-based offerings.

"We view truLOCAL as an anchor asset in the broader food tech space, and believe the existing team, platform, and brand will pave the way for future win-win partnerships, as well as strategic opportunities," said Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE.

Modern Meat products are now available for purchase and delivery throughout British Columbia on the truLOCAL platform, www.trulocal.ca

About EMERGE

EMERGE (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer ("D2C") e-commerce brands. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with access to premium meat subscriptions, groceries, golf, family offers and nearby escapes. Our portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including trulocal.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

