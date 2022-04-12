EMERGE Brand, truLOCAL, Launches Online Apparel Store

One of a several initiatives to leverage the brand and loyal community, beyond meat subscriptions

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company") a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced that truLOCAL, a Canadian leader in premium meat subscriptions, has launched an online apparel store featuring truLOCAL-branded clothing for consumers looking to support the local movement, for food and beyond.

truLOCAL is pleased to launch branded merchandise such as hoodies, t-shirts, and hats with the truLOCAL logo available at their new online store.

"We have always used our clothing internally as a way to reward our fantastic staff, but the demand for our clothing has grown outside of our company in our community of like-minded customers," said Marc Lafleur, founder and CEO at truLOCAL. "Now people can show their love for both truLOCAL and the local food movement on their sleeve, literally."

truLOCAL has partnered with North Custom Apparel, located in Milton, Ontario, a company that prints and embroiders clothing from Canadian suppliers. truLOCAL merchandise is only available in the truLOCAL online store and will be initially launched only in Ontario. truLOCAL aims to expand its merchandise into British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec in the future.

"truLOCAL has built a reputation for supporting all things local, even beyond the locally sourced premium meat that their members have become accustomed to," said Ghassan Halazon, founder and CEO of EMERGE, truLOCAL's parent company. "This new line of merchandise will strengthen and grow the relationship within that community, serve as free word of mouth advertising to new members, and is one of a number of initiatives we are working on to leverage the truLOCAL brand, beyond the existing D2C meat subscription model."

About EMERGE

EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. EMERGE's subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide their members with access to pet products, premium meat & groceries, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Emerge's portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including WholesalePet.com, truLOCAL.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more about EMERGE, visit https://www.emerge-brands.com/

Follow EMERGE:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

About truLOCAL

truLOCAL is the Canadian leader in direct-to-consumer (D2C) premium meat subscriptions and provides their customers with customizable boxes of locally sourced meat conveniently shipped directly to their door. truLOCAL is a subsidiary of EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

To learn more visit https://www.shoptrulocal.ca/

Follow truLOCAL:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual information form, which are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-519-9442, [email protected]