EMERGE Brand, truLOCAL, Launches Loyalty Rewards Program

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company") a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced that truLOCAL, a Canadian leader in premium meat subscriptions, has launched a loyalty program to reward their customers with free high-quality, locally sourced meat.

"Our customers have helped us to grow from a small, local business to one that sends meat all across Canada and many of them have been with us since we began in 2016," said Marc Lafleur, founder and CEO at truLOCAL.

Lafleur continues "Our members are incredibly important to us and we are just returning the love that they give to us almost every day by allowing them to earn rewards just by using our service. These points can be redeemed for perks like free bacon or chicken."

The truLOCAL loyalty program launches on February 3, 2022, and is free to all truLOCAL customers. Reward points are gained by using truLOCAL's service with points earned for every subscription shipment and bonus points for milestones such as ordering their first, third, or tenth box, or for having a birthday. truLOCAL customers can see which rewards they qualify for and redeem their points to get free products by logging into their account page.

"Offering an impeccable all-around customer experience is at the heart of what makes truLOCAL stand out. With the introduction of this loyalty rewards program, we are giving members, both existing and new, yet another reason to shop and stick with truLOCAL," said Ghassan Halazon, founder and CEO of EMERGE, truLOCAL's parent company.

About truLOCAL

truLOCAL is the Canadian leader in direct-to-consumer ("D2C") premium meat subscriptions and provides their customers with customizable boxes of locally sourced meat conveniently shipped directly to their door. truLOCAL is a subsidiary of EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

About EMERGE

EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. EMERGE's subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide their members with access to pet products, premium meat & groceries, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. EMERGE's portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including WholesalePet.com, truLOCAL.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-519-9442, [email protected]