EMERGE Brand, truLOCAL, Launches Corporate Gifts, with Gourmet Steak Boxes

Unique gift ideas targeted towards businesses looking to show their employees they care this holiday season amid country wide labour shortages.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd . (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer ("D2C") e-commerce brands, today announced that truLOCAL , a Canadian leader in premium meat subscriptions that ships local frozen meat directly to the consumer, launched a new employee gourmet steak box as part of truLOCAL Corporate Gifts . Throughout Canada, businesses can partner with truLOCAL to send a gourmet steak box along with a personalized note from the employer shipped directly to their employee's door as a holiday token of appreciation. In addition to the gourmet steak box, employers can also choose the highly coveted Surf and Turf box featuring wild caught lobster.

"With increasing labour shortages and reduced holiday party options due to the spread of the delta variant, businesses are clamouring to find ways to show their employees they care this holiday season," states Marc Lafleur, founder and CEO of truLOCAL. "We are expanding our already successful gift box program to include businesses looking for unique ways to show employee appreciation while still remaining socially distanced. With our gourmet steak boxes being shipped directly to employees' homes, it is incredibly easy for companies to reward their staff from a distance. For companies struggling to balance safety and team culture, this is a phenomenal opportunity for employers looking for a unique yet hassle-free way to show their staff they care".

The $99 Gourmet Steak Box is the staple in truLOCAL's Corporate Gifting program, however inclusivity is always important which is why truLOCAL also offers a 100% plant-based box option for vegan and vegetarian employees, as well as a halal-certified box for employees with religious restrictions. Each box can be customized with a personalized card delivered directly to your employees' homes.

According to a study published by Harvard Business Review, 82% of employees feel their supervisors do not recognize them enough for their contributions. The research points out that lack of recognition takes a toll on moral, productivity and, ultimately, profitability. 40% of employees in this study admitted that they would put more energy into their work if they were recognized more often.

"truLOCAL continues to innovate in the meat subscription space, demonstrating the flexibility of their model, now also targeting corporate accounts, just in time for holiday gifting." said Ghassan Halazon, founder and CEO of EMERGE, "It is a great option for companies looking to reward employees with something unique while supporting the local economy."

truLOCAL corporate gift boxes are now available for purchase and delivery throughout Canada on the truLOCAL platform, https://promo.trulocal.ca/corporate-gifts

About truLOCAL



truLOCAL is the Canadian leader in direct-to-consumer (D2C) premium meat subscriptions and a subsidiary of EMERGE Commerce Ltd . To learn more visit https://promo.trulocal.ca/corporate-gifts

About EMERGE

EMERGE (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer ("D2C") e-commerce brands. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with access to premium meat subscriptions, groceries, golf, family offers and nearby escapes. Our portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including truLOCAL.ca , UnderPar.com , JustGolfStuff.ca , WagJag.com , and BeRightBack.ca . EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more, visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's filing statement which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE truLOCAL

Related Links

https://trulocal.ca/

https://promo.trulocal.ca/corporate-gifts

https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-519-9442, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

