EMERGE Brand, BattlBox, Launches Wanlow, Monthly Outdoor Subscription Box for Kids

New Service Leverages Existing Team and Infrastructure

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced that its subsidiary, BattlBox, LLC ("BattlBox") has launched Wanlow (Wanlow.com), a monthly subscription box designed to get kids excited to spend more time outdoors and less time inside with their digital devices.

Wanlow is designed to inspire kids to spend more time outdoors playing and learning about nature. Each new box comes with products, activities, and a booklet with learning material and games. Members can expect various themes built around learning and spending time outdoors including Animals, Star Gazing, Gardening, Parks, Outdoor Crafts & Games, and many more!

"Since the inception of BattlBox, we have seen our customers taking elements of their BattlBox subscription and sharing it with their children in an effort to teach them about the great outdoors. With Wanlow, we are able to deliver a complete solution to fill this market need," commented John Roman, CEO, BattlBox Group.

"With the launch of Wanlow, BattlBox demonstrates their ability to cost-effectively spin out a new concept leveraging their existing infrastructure, team and members. We are also looking to cross-sell Wanlow to suitable demographics within the EMERGE member ecosystem. Needless to say, timing for an offering centered on encouraging children to enjoy the real world is much needed these days," commented Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, EMERGE.

Wanlow is now available in the U.S. and Canada.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses various online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca, and Wanlow.com. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A and Annual Information Form which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

On Behalf of the Board

Ghassan Halazon

Director, CEO and President

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-519-9442, [email protected]