EMERGE Brand, BattlBox Launches in Canada

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company") a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, today announced its wholly owned brand BattlBox, LLC ("BattlBox"), a market-leading, outdoor gear subscription business based in the U.S., has now officially launched in Canada.

"We are excited to be able to officially offer our BattlBox subscriptions in Canada. Being able to deliver the needed gear to support an outdoor adventurer is at the heart of our mission, and we are delighted to offer BattlBox subscriptions to our neighbors in the north, just in time for summer," commented John Roman, BattlBox Group CEO.

BattlBox (www.battlbox.com) is now offering all four subscription levels, nationwide across Canada. BattlBox's packages range from the Basic Box for beginners, to the Pro Plus for the professional outdoorsman and true enthusiast.

"Battlbox has a compelling track record of cost-effectively scaling their business in the U.S. and now as an EMERGE brand, they will have access to our extensive Canadian audience across the portfolio. Over time, BattlBox will be able to leverage our local warehouse assets for fulfilment, among other shared services available to them," said Ghassan Halazon, founder and CEO of EMERGE, BattlBox's parent company.

In addition to promoting the service to EMERGE's existing member base in Canada, BattlBox expects to continue to make a strong marketing push through the emerging social network, Tik Tok, where the brand has amassed in excess of 3 million likes, along with 393,000 followers, and expects to continue to receive brand awareness through the Netflix show, Southern Survival, where it was featured.

EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. EMERGE's subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide their members with access to pet products, premium meat & groceries, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Emerge's portfolio houses some of North America's most coveted online destinations including WholesalePet.com, truLOCAL.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more about EMERGE, visit https://www.emerge-brands.com/

Founded in February 2015, BattlBox was 'first to market' offering outdoor, camping, and survival gear in a subscription box format. Every month, the BattlBox team delivers an expertly curated surprise box to their customers with the latest high-quality gear from both established and up-and-coming brands. Their leadership in the outdoor space led to their Netflix Original series "Southern Survival" which premiered in 2020.

To learn more, visit www.battlbox.com

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Ltd., 416-519-9442, [email protected]