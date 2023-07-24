EMERGE Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Sell WagJag for $1M, Continues to Prioritize Strengthening Balance Sheet and Unlocking Savings

EMERGE has entered into a definitive agreement to sell WagJag for $1M in cash

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE", or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, announces that a subsidiary of the Company, Emerge Brands Inc. (the "Seller"), has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), with 15124174 Canada Inc. (the "Buyer"), pursuant to which the Seller proposes to sell to the Buyer substantially all of the assets related to its WagJag and BeRightBack business (the "Transaction"). WagJag and BeRightBack operate a daily deals e-commerce business in Canada for discounted vouchers.

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE commented, "The WagJag case study is now complete. In November 2017, we acquired a declining, loss-making business, and today, after a tremendous amount of work, the business is exhibiting strong double-digit sales growth lately combined with lean operations, a testament to the team's efforts. With our shifting priorities, we felt it was the right time to sell WagJag at a healthy premium to our original purchase price. Moving forward, we plan to double down on our largest, most profitable niche vertical opportunities. We expect this will result in further HQ savings in relation to servicing a more focused set of brands. We wish the new owners of WagJag all the best with this long-standing Canadian daily deals brand, and with the special team that continues on with them."

Pursuant to the Agreement and in consideration for the Transaction, the Buyer has agreed to pay cash consideration of $1,000,000 on closing of the Transaction ("Closing"), subject to certain closing adjustments.

EMERGE originally acquired WagJag for $500,000 in November 2017 form Torstar Corp. In 2022, WagJag had revenue of approximately $2M.

"The sale of WagJag is yet another positive step in strengthening the Company's balance sheet, which remains a top priority in the near-term. In recent years, we have amassed a valuable premium e-commerce brand portfolio, including multiple profitable businesses, and we will continue to relentlessly explore and prioritize favorable strategic tradeoffs that assist us in expediting our path to a healthier balance sheet, and ultimately towards driving stronger cash flows over the long run," continued Halazon.

Following the Transaction, EMERGE will retain 5 brands across 3 verticals (Pets, Grocery, Golf) in Canada and the U.S., namely WholesalePet, truLOCAL, Carnivore Club, UnderPar, and JustGolfStuff.

No finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with the Transaction.

Subject to the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the completion of the Transaction, Closing is expected to occur on or prior to August 25, 2023 or such other date as the Seller and the Buyer may agree. Closing of the Transaction is subject to, among other things, the receipt of third party and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, if and as required.

