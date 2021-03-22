EMERGE Announces Participation in Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer ("D2C") e-commerce brands, today announced that the Company's Founder and CEO, Ghassan Halazon, will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum being held virtually on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Mr. Halazon will be participating on a panel focused on Canadian eCommerce moderated by Rob Young, Managing Director, Equity Research, where he will discuss building a sustainable competitive advantage in the Canadian eCommerce sector and beyond.

Event: Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 24 from 9:30 to 9:55AM (ET)

Live Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord56/panel2/2735474



About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with access to premium meat subscriptions, groceries, golf, family offers and nearby escapes. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including trulocal.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com/

Cautionary notice

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

For further information: James Bowen, CFA, EMERGE Commerce Inc., 416-519-9442, [email protected]