EMERGE Announces Credit Facility Amendment, Extending Term to October 2027

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a portfolio of premium e-commerce brands and technologies, is pleased to announce that is has signed an amendment of its credit facility with its existing lender.

EMERGE has entered into a second amendment (the "Amended Facility") to the second amended and restated credit agreement dated January 31,2024 with its existing lender, which amends the Company's current credit agreement. The Amended Facility remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Amended Facility provides a 20-month extension bringing the maturity to October 2027. The interest rate on the principal amount owing under the Amended Facility remains variable rate, unchanged at the greater of 9% per annum and the TD Prime Rate + 6.55% per annum.

The Company remains in good standing with its existing lender, which it has worked with since November 2019.

Ghassan Halazon, founder and CEO of EMERGE commented, "We are pleased to see our lender continue to support our progress and plans through late 2027, giving us more certainty over the next 20 months or so. Importantly, this amendment does not preclude us from refinancing our credit facility at a cheaper rate, at any time, should we secure more favourable terms. We believe that the materially improved financial performance of the Company, including the strong preliminary 2025 results recently announced, should be helpful in our efforts to secure a cheaper, long-term cost of capital."

