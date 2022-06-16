EMERGE Announces Board Nomination of Ian McKinnon, as Director

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified acquirer and operator of niche e-commerce brands, is pleased to highlight the nomination of Mr. Ian McKinnon to the Company's board of directors at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting to be held June 28, 2022 (the "AGM"), as outlined in the Company's management information circular dated May 16, 2022 (the "Circular").

Mr. McKinnon has been a director of numerous public and private technology companies since 1995, including 12 years on the board of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU) from 2006 to 2018. Among other roles, he currently serves as chairman of the board of directors of MessagePoint, a privately owned technology company, and as a director of TSX-listed, Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ). Prior to 2007, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of TSX/Nasdaq-listed Certicom Corp (2002 to 2007) and TSX-listed Promis Systems Corporation (1995 to 2000). From 1981 to 1995 he held various sales and senior management positions at Digital Equipment Corporation in Canada and Singapore where he served as Managing Director. Mr. McKinnon is a graduate of McMaster University and attended the INSEAD Business School Advanced Management Program.

"We are truly fortunate to have Ian accept the board nomination, pending shareholder approval. Ian has priceless experience in technology, M&A, and public markets, perhaps none more relevant than his 12 years on the board of Constellation Software, one of the Canada's most successful and valuable growth-by-acquisition companies. We welcome his partnership and strongly believe it to be in the best interest of shareholders to have him join the board as independent director," said Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO of EMERGE.

Assuming the election of all nominees set out in the Circular by shareholders of the Company at the AGM, Mr. McKinnon is expected to become the Company's third independent board member, alongside Mr. John Kim and Mr. Drew Green (Chairman).

Ian McKinnon commented on his nomination, "I've observed how Ghassan and the EMERGE team have scaled their business methodically and through disciplined capital allocation. If appointed, I look forward to helping EMERGE successfully evolve and execute their strategic growth plan."

Drew Green, Chairman of EMERGE commented, "I am pleased that Ian has accepted the board nomination. Ian's financial acumen and decades of experience scaling technology companies will be invaluable to EMERGE, as we continue to acquire and operate niche e-commerce brands."

In addition, the Company announces that Mr. Nima Besharat has resigned as Director and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective June 15, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Besharat for his services to the board of directors.

AGM Information

EMERGE will hold its AGM on June 28, 2022 at 4:00 pm (Toronto Time). The AGM will be conducted via live webcast. The audio webcast of the AGM will be available via the following link https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1355.

The Company's Circular and accompanying Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a diversified acquirer and operator of profitable niche e-commerce brands. Our subscription and marketplace e-commerce properties provide our members with access to pet products, premium meat, outdoor gear, golf, and other curated experiences. Our portfolio houses online destinations including WholesalePet.com, trulocal.ca, BattlBox.com, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, CarnivoreClub.co, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

