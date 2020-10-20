"There is a clear need in the Canadian allergy community for an emergency anaphylaxis device that gives patients and doctors the additional choice of dosing based on body weight," said Richard Lajoie, president and general manager, Bausch Health, Canada. "We're proud to launch Emerade, because by doing so we are helping achieve our mission of improving people's lives with our health care products and delivering on our commitments to patients, health care providers and other stakeholders as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing Canadian health."

"Epinephrine auto-injector (EAI) options should be designed to deliver a dose tailored for an individual's weight," explained Dr. Harold Kim, Chair/Chief of the Division of Clinical Immunology and Allergy at Western University, expert in auto-injector research and publisher of numerous studies in auto-injector science. "The availability of Emerade is encouraging, because it provides patients with a new dosing option depending on the clinical judgement, especially adolescent and adult patients weighing 60 kg and above, which is so critical in an emergency situation like anaphylaxis."

"For Canadians living with the risk of anaphylaxis, having the ability to choose an epinephrine auto-injector that best suits their needs is paramount," said Dr. Susan Waserman, allergist and clinical immunologist, professor of medicine in Clinical Immunology and Allergy at McMaster University and lead author, Management of anaphylaxis in primary care: Canadian expert consensus recommendation. "There are many factors physicians consider when recommending device options to a patient. The availability of Emerade provides a new option for Canadians, in addition to a 0.3 mg dose for the first time a 0.5 mg dose, which can be a good choice for many patients depending on the physicians' clinical judgement. Patients should discuss what is the right dose for them with their doctor."

"It's always been paramount that Canadians have affordable access to epinephrine auto-injectors to protect them during an anaphylactic reaction," said Jennifer Gerdts, executive director, Food Allergy Canada. "For the past two years, we have been advocating for additional epinephrine auto-injector suppliers for the more than two million Canadians impacted by food allergy and the risk of anaphylaxis. With the Emerade product from Bausch Health, Canada, Canadians now have an additional choice to protect their health."

Emerade provides the most affordable EAI for anaphylaxis in Canada with the lowest list price in the majority of provinces and territories.2



Emerade is currently available in a 0.3 mg dose for children over 30 kg bodyweight, adolescents and adults who weigh 30 to 60 kg (66 to 132 lbs) and a 0.3 mg or a 0.5 mg dose for adolescents and adults weighing 60 kg (132 lbs) or more, depending on clinical judgment.1

More than 3 million Canadians are affected by food allergies that need to be managed daily.3 The impact of this condition on families across the country is far greater, with an estimated 1 in 2 households being either directly or indirectly affected.3 Just over 80% of anaphylaxis cases are triggered by food, and there is no way of predicting how severe an allergic reaction may be.4 Because anaphylaxis is unpredictable and can occur within minutes (or even seconds) of exposure, access to a lifesaving EAI that is simple, easy to use and delivers a dose appropriate to age and body weight is critical.

Saskatchewan is the first public drug plan to list Emerade as a covered benefit. Most of the other provinces and territories are expected to list Emerade shortly while the file is still under review in Quebec. Emerade is also covered by many private insurance plans in Canada.



Canadians interested in Emerade are advised to contact their healthcare professional.

Please visit Emerade.ca for more information.

About Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a serious allergic reaction that is rapid in onset and may cause death. Individuals who have Immunoglobulin (IgE) mediated food allergy and are at risk of anaphylaxis should carry an EAI, which contains life-saving medication to treat an allergic reaction. At present, tests cannot tell how severe a person's reaction will be. It is also difficult for healthcare professionals to tell which patients are at risk for a severe reaction.5

Health Canada defines the priority food allergens as: peanut, tree nuts, sesame, milk, egg, fish, crustaceans (e.g., lobster, shrimp) and molluscs (e.g., scallops, clams), soy, wheat and triticale, and mustard. A person can be allergic to any food, but these are the most common.5

About Emerade™

Emerade™ is an epinephrine auto-injector used for the emergency treatment of severe acute allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) to foods, medicines or insect stings. It can also be used for exercise-induced anaphylaxis.



About Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

In Canada, the Company's prescription product portfolio is focused on eye health, dermatology and cardio-metabolic conditions. More information can be found on the Company's website at bauschhealth.ca.

