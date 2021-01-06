MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is pleased to announce the appointment of Manuel Zafra as the new Managing Director for Canada.

In this role, Zafra is responsible for the Canadian healthcare business sector and will ensure patients across the country benefit from the organization's innovative therapies in oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, fertility and endocrinology.

"EMD Serono is a company that aspires to create, improve and prolong life; with fertility, neuroscience, endocrinology and oncology at the core of our business," said Zafra. "I look forward to working with the Canadian team as we continue to build on our core, to deliver innovative drug therapies to improve patient outcomes and address unmet needs."

Manuel Zafra brings more than 20 years of experience in the multinational pharmaceutical industry, setting new business standards in different treatment areas such as neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology and diagnostic imaging. He joined Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in 2013; most recently serving as the General Manager and Managing Director for Merck Hungary, where his leadership helped launch a new business model and transformed the organization's internal culture.

"When curious minds get together, they inspire each other to deliver on their fullest potential – for our patients and for the organization," explains Zafra. "Our innovative, collaborative and people-focused culture empowers every employee to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians who rely on our treatments."

Zafra's career at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is an example of the company's commitment to promoting internal talent and its focus when promoting the professional development of those who are part of it. Zafra will succeed Gaby Murphy who was the Managing Director for the Canadian business for the last five years and is continuing his career with EMD Serono in the United States.

About EMD Serono, Canada

EMD Serono, Canada, is the Canadian biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. EMD Serono, Canada has integrated cutting-edge science, innovative products and devices, and industry-leading patient support and access programs. EMD Serono, Canada has deep expertise in neurology, fertility and endocrinology, as well as a robust pipeline of potential therapies in neurology, oncology, immunology and immuno-oncology. Today, EMD Serono, Canada has more than 100 employees across Canada with headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 57,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2019, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 16.2 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

SOURCE EMD Serono, Canada

For further information: please contact: Smita Devane-Bhan, Head of Communications Canada, EMD Serono Canada, 905.919.0245, [email protected]