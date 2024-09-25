Elysium Investments Surpasses $200M in Acquisitions, Closing in on 4,000 Units and $3B Under Development

We approach things differently: Elysium Investments is redefining urban development Post this

The project will include two high-rise residential towers on a shared podium, providing much-needed rental housing in a transit-connected area. Elysium is partnering with Hepsor, an Estonian real estate developer, and Oikoi Living, marking their second collaboration. NorthPeak, Elysium's lead capital partner, is also involved. The site is conveniently located near High Park and the Keele and High Park subway stations.

"Our strategy of acquiring premium transit-oriented sites is driven by our commitment to address Toronto's housing needs while delivering high-quality, accessible living spaces," said Sayf Hassan, CEO of Elysium Investments. "This acquisition is a testament to our focus on strategic, long-term growth."

Since its founding in May 2023, Elysium has secured four major acquisitions and deployed close to $50 million in capital, with more deals in the pipeline. The firm's focus on creative deal structures and joint ventures has fueled its rapid expansion across Toronto.

Ongoing Transit-Oriented Developments:

Weston & Finch : Near the Finch West LRT's Emery Station , offering excellent transit access.

: Near the Finch West LRT's , offering excellent transit access. Isabella & Sherbourne : 200 meters from Sherbourne subway station, providing direct access to downtown Toronto .

: 200 meters from Sherbourne subway station, providing direct access to downtown . Glenavy Avenue (Bayview & Leaside): Close to the new Leaside LRT station, located in a growing urban corridor.

Elysium is led by Harley Mintz, co-founder and former Vice Chair of Deloitte, Jamie Torpey, with 35+ years of real estate development experience, and CEO Sayf Hassan, who has nearly 25 years of experience in residential and mixed-use development across Canada.

About Elysium Investments Inc.Elysium specializes in transit-oriented development, creating high-quality real estate assets while contributing to urban revitalization.

Website: elysiuminvestments.ca

Address: Elysium Investments Inc., 6 Adelaide St. East, Toronto, ON M5C 1H6

SOURCE Elysium Investments Inc.

Jake Mintz, 647-497-7452, [email protected]