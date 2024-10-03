Elysium Investments Inc. Acquires Prime Transit-Oriented Development Site at 70-104 Brownville Avenue in Toronto's Mount Dennis Mobility Hub

Strategic acquisition reinforces Elysium's commitment to transit-oriented development in the GTA.

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Elysium Investments Inc., a leading real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 1-acre site at 70-104 Brownville Avenue, located within Toronto's vibrant Mount Dennis Mobility Hub. In partnership with Hepsor, one of Estonia's top real estate developers, this strategic purchase aligns with Elysium's mission to deliver high-density, design-driven rental housing in key transit-connected areas across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Brownville Avenue (CNW Group/Elysium Investments Inc.)

Located just 150 meters from Mount Dennis Station, which serves as a critical link between the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, GO Transit, and the UP Express, this acquisition positions Elysium to meet the growing demand for well-designed, transit-oriented rental housing in Toronto.

Key Acquisition Highlights:

Location : 70-104 Brownville Avenue, Toronto, ON

: 70-104 Brownville Avenue, Site Area : Approximately 1 acre (17 assembled parcels)

: Approximately 1 acre (17 assembled parcels) Transit Access : 150 meters from Mount Dennis Station (Eglinton Crosstown LRT, GO Transit, UP Express)

: 150 meters from Mount Dennis Station (Eglinton Crosstown LRT, GO Transit, UP Express) Planned Development: Two high-rise purpose-built rental towers on a shared podium

This acquisition marks Elysium's fifth major purchase in just over a year, further strengthening its presence in high-growth, transit-oriented urban nodes. Elysium's portfolio now encompasses nearly 4,000 units under development with a total development value exceeding $3 billion. This addition brings Elysium's total land acquisitions to approximately $210 million since its founding in Q2 2023.

Quote from Sayf Hassan, CEO, Elysium Investments Inc.:

"This acquisition supports our vision of expanding access to quality housing in areas with strong transit connections. We are committed to delivering well-planned, transit-oriented developments that meet Toronto's pressing housing needs."

About Elysium Investments Inc.

Elysium Investments Inc., founded in 2023, focuses on transit-oriented real estate development in high-growth urban centers. Co-founded by Harley Mintz, former Vice Chair of Deloitte, and Jamie Torpey, a real estate veteran with over 35 years of experience, Elysium is led by CEO Sayf Hassan, who has nearly 25 years of expertise in residential and mixed-use developments.

For more information, visit: elysiuminvestments.ca

SOURCE Elysium Investments Inc.

Contact Information: Elysium Investments Inc., 6 Adelaide St. East, Toronto, ON M5C 1H6, Jake Mintz, [email protected], +1 647-497-7452