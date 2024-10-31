MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - ELYSIS today announces the retirement of Mr. Vincent Christ, planned for the end of 2024. He has successfully led the company since its beginning in 2018 and played a critical role in the process of scaling up this breakthrough technology. The recruitment process for his successor is well advanced, and the management committee will soon announce a new CEO.

Vincent Christ will remain in office for the rest of the year before retiring from over 35 years in the aluminium industry, ensuring a smooth transition with the newly appointed CEO during this pivotal moment for the company.

ELYSIS continues upscaling its technology, with the commissioning of its industrial prototype cells (450 kA) at the end of an existing potline at Rio Tinto's Alma smelter. ELYSIS will provide an update on the industrial sequence in 2025.

In line with the technology's scale-up process, ELYSIS continues to implement all the necessary steps for its full commercialization with a global team of 200 employees and the development of long-term partnerships with local suppliers.

— "It has been a tremendous honour to participate in the birth of this groundbreaking technology. ELYSIS is the key to decarbonize the aluminium industry. I am retiring with a feeling of accomplishment and will remain available to ensure a smooth transition with the future CEO."

- Vincent Christ, Chief Executive Officer, ELYSIS

— "I want to thank Vincent for his vision and for leading ELYSIS in the development of its carbon free aluminum smelting technology, a breakthrough that will benefit the world. I look forward to continue this pioneering work with the ELYSIS team as we progress toward the scale up of the technology."

- Marie-Christine Dupont, Chair of the Management Committee of ELYSIS and General Counsel, Rio Tinto Aluminium

About ELYSIS

ELYSIS is a technology company that emerged from a ground-breaking partnership between two global industry leaders, Alcoa and Rio Tinto. ELYSIS' goal is to revolutionize the way aluminium is produced across the globe. Our process eliminates all direct greenhouse gases from aluminium smelting, producing oxygen instead. Learn more at www.elysis.com.

