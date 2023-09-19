MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal-based ELNA Medical Group ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics, announced today its acquisition of Physimed Health Group ("Physimed"), a pioneer in private and public medicine and leader in the realm of corporate medicine in Quebec.

Established in 1988, Physimed was Quebec's first medical network to offer continuous access to healthcare services 365 days a year. Situated in Montreal, Physimed boasts a spacious, state-of-the-art facility spanning 45,000 square feet. It offers access to a complete range of medical services thanks to a team of over 50 physicians, including a public family medicine practice with GMF status, specialty care, comprehensive medical esthetics, corporate and executive medicine. This acquisition also marks ELNA's sixth medical complex within the province of Quebec.

"This strategic acquisition represents another milestone in ELNA Medical Group's ongoing mission to redefine the healthcare experience in Canada. With the addition of Physimed Health Group, ELNA is providing even more ways for patients to get and stay healthy with increased prevention and the country's most comprehensive range of quality care and medical diagnostics, weather through our clinic, virtual platforms, and home-based services" said Laurent Amram, President and Founder of the ELNA Medical Group.

The integration of Physimed's extensive corporate health services into ELNA's existing corporate network, primarily centered in Alberta and Saskatchewan and already serving prominent clients nationwide, represents ELNA's initial expansion into Quebec's occupational and executive health sector. It also lays the groundwork for the creation of one of the country's most comprehensive integrated occupational health networks.

"Physimed's values of innovation and excellence are in lockstep with those of ELNA, whose vast network, constant investment in advanced technologies and seamless one-stop-shop approach to healthcare will enable the businesses and individuals that rely on our services to benefit from even greater access to quick and convenient quality care when and where they want it," added Dr. Albert Benhaim, President and Co-Founder of Physimed Health Group.

ELNA Medical is Canada's largest network of medical clinics. Serving more than 1.6 million Canadians every year, ELNA is transforming the future of healthcare delivery and continuity of care by building a seamlessly integrated omnichannel ecosystem. Always striving to improve and optimize access to quality care, ELNA empowers patients and practitioners by leveraging and building state-of-the-art technologies, with a focus on AI-powered systems, and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders to provide better outcomes for Canadians. ELNA combines its best-in-class medical offering with access to premier diagnostic services, thanks to its wholly owned subsidiary, CDL Laboratories, a leader in round-the-clock medical testing for more than three decades. To learn more: https://www.elnamedical.com

