MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway ("Infoway") and Montreal-based ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics and owner of Medicentres Canada, are pleased to announce the rollout of the innovative PrescribeIT® e-prescribing service at all 26 Medicentres family care clinics throughout Alberta.

PrescribeIT®, Canada's national e-prescribing solution, enables prescribers to send prescriptions and renewals seamlessly and electronically to a patient's pharmacy of choice, resulting in more efficient patient care, enhanced safety and improved communication between pharmacists and physicians.

The launch of PrescribeIT® across all of Medicentres' Alberta clinics follows an agreement between both parties and a successful pilot launch of the service at Medicentres' Lethbridge clinic, in southern Alberta, in 2019.

"The rollout and availability of PrescribeIT® at all Medicentres clinics throughout Alberta is already beneficial to patients, prescribers and the health care system as a whole. We are proud to be the first clinical network to offer this innovative e-prescribing service across the province and to integrate it as part of our growing range of omnichannel care offerings that improve overall accessibility and ease of care for all Albertans," said Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical.

"PrescribeIT® will make it easier and more convenient for thousands of Medicentres patients in Alberta to get their prescriptions filled, and it will also make prescribing more efficient for prescribers at Medicentres family care clinics in the province," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with ELNA Medical to expand the use of PrescribeIT® throughout Alberta."

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make health care more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

ELNA Medical is Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics. Treating more than 1.4 million Canadians every year, ELNA is disrupting healthcare through a one-stop integrated omnichannel ecosystem. Focused on comprehensive care, ELNA provides easily accessible and personalized primary and specialty medical services of the highest quality at over 95 clinics and points of care throughout the country, including at 26 family care clinics under the Medicentres banner in Alberta. ELNA combines its extensive medical offering with access to premiere diagnostic services, thanks to its wholly owned subsidiary, CDL Laboratories, a leader in round-the-clock medical testing for three decades. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, and strategic partnerships with global leaders, ELNA strives to provide better healthcare outcomes for Canadians.

