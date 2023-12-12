Plan contributes to protecting the environment and connecting Canadians to nature in the aspen parkland.

ELK ISLAND NATIONAL PARK, AB, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - National parks are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation, taking actions to protect national parks and national marine conservation areas and contributing to the recovery of species at risk.

The management plan for Elk Island National Park was tabled in Parliament recently. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The updated plan for Elk Island National Park outlines the following key strategies:

Strengthening Relationships with Indigenous Peoples in the Spirit of Indigenous Stewardship Working Towards Ecological Integrity in the Park Working with Others in Support of Ecological Sustainability on the Broader Landscape Creating Connections and Inspiring People Responding and Adapting to Climate Change

The management plan for Elk Island National Park was based on input from Indigenous partners of Treaty 6 and the Métis Nation of Alberta, member organizations of the Beaver Hills Biosphere including provincial and municipal representatives, local residents, and visitors. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of natural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous Peoples as well as continue to collaborate with regional stakeholders to provide opportunities for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new and innovative ways.

The Elk Island National Park Management Plan is available for viewing on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/ab/elkisland/info/plan/gestion-management-2023 .

To learn more about Elk Island National Park, please visit the Elk Island National Park Website .

Quote

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. They protect our natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Elk Island National Park that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Elk Island National Park continues to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Elk Island National Park is located 35 minutes east of Edmonton, Alberta and protects a representative portion of the Southern Boreal Plains and Plateaux natural region located on the Beaver Hills plateau. Elk Island is within Treaty 6 territory and the Métis Nation homeland where at least eight Indigenous communities have direct ties to the park lands and in which there is linkage to Treaty 7 and Treaty 8 Nations.

is located 35 minutes east of and protects a representative portion of the Southern Boreal Plains and Plateaux natural region located on the Beaver Hills plateau. Elk Island is within Treaty 6 territory and the Métis Nation homeland where at least eight Indigenous communities have direct ties to the park lands and in which there is linkage to Treaty 7 and Treaty 8 Nations. Elk Island National Park is a cornerstone in ungulate conservation programs throughout North America and the world. The park has transferred more than 3,000 bison to conservation projects, including to Indigenous Nations. Elk Island National Park works closely with Indigenous Nations to bring the culturally significant animal back to its traditional rangeland, while also strengthening Indigenous connections with history and culture and supporting socio-economic opportunities related to bison. The park maintains the recognized healthy status of plains and wood bison herds and is home to abundant bison, elk, and moose populations.

is a cornerstone in ungulate conservation programs throughout and the world. The park has transferred more than 3,000 bison to conservation projects, including to Indigenous Nations. works closely with Indigenous Nations to bring the culturally significant animal back to its traditional rangeland, while also strengthening Indigenous connections with history and culture and supporting socio-economic opportunities related to bison. The park maintains the recognized healthy status of plains and wood bison herds and is home to abundant bison, elk, and moose populations. Elk Island National Park is a member of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve. The park is a leader in educating and promoting the reduction of light pollution and is a perfect place to experience the stars and planets above.

is a member of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve. The park is a leader in educating and promoting the reduction of light pollution and is a perfect place to experience the stars and planets above. Visitation to Elk Island National Park has increased significantly over the past five years. An average of more than 400,000 visitors come to the park yearly.

has increased significantly over the past five years. An average of more than 400,000 visitors come to the park yearly. The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada administered places for youth 17 and under. Heritage places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history.

