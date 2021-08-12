The Sherbrooke business accelerator is strengthening its mission to mentor tech start-ups.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Estrie region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced $293,500 in financial support for the Accélérateur de création d'entreprises technologiques (ACET), helping to launch several dozen technology start-ups. Thanks to this non-repayable contribution, the organization—founded in 2011—will be able to continue to provide tailored mentoring to the region's high-tech start-ups to facilitate their development and financing.

The only organization within its territory dedicated to technology start-ups, ACET fosters, facilitates and accelerates the creation, launch and growth of innovative businesses. It transforms high–potential development projects into businesses and helps university and college clients who demonstrate the qualities needed to become entrepreneurs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, ACET will enable the innovative young SMEs that are its clients to develop and market their products more quickly, which will also help stimulate the regional economy. This support, part of our economic recovery plan, will thus benefit the entire region and enable the Canadian economy to come back even stronger."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good–quality jobs is at the core of our priorities. That is why we are providing our support to ACET, an organization whose success is raising the profile not just of start-ups, but of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to assist workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"ACET is really proud to count Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions as one of its committed partners; from ACET's earliest days, CED has supported its mission and the development of wealth in the Estrie region. This contribution enables ACET to offer high-quality services to the region's tech entrepreneurs."

Ghyslain Goulet, President and CEO, Accélérateur de création d'entreprises technologiques

Quick facts

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]