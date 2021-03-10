Eligible Ontario Consumers Who Held Certain Prepaid Visas and MasterCards Can Now Claim Share of $17,000,000 Class Action Settlement

Sotos Class Actions

Mar 10, 2021

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court has approved a settlement of a class action, Bernstein v Peoples Trust, alleging that Peoples Trust Company and Peoples Card Services LLP ("Peoples Trust") breached Ontario's gift card regulations by charging certain fees and seizing unused balances on prepaid payment cards.  Cards that are covered include Vanilla VISA and MasterCard and Titanium+ Prepaid Cards

Ontario consumers who were cardholders of certain Peoples Trust prepaid Visa or Mastercard payment cards between November 29, 2011 and April 30, 2014 can now make a claim by visiting GiftCardsClassAction.ca

Claims must be made by June 4, 2021.

The following cards are covered by the settlement: 

Non-Reloadable Prepaid Cards 

  • Vanilla Prepaid Visa or MasterCard 
  • Give and Go Prepaid Visa 
  • House Points 
  • The Ideal Choice/Online Payment Card MasterCard 
  • Shell Non-Reloadable MasterCard 

 

 

Reloadable Prepaid Cards 

  • Nextwave Titanium+ Prepaid Visa 
  • EPIC Prepaid MasterCard 
  • Evolve Prepaid Visa 
  • HorizonPlus Prepaid MasterCard 
  • PTC Company US Dollar Prepaid MasterCard 
  • Shell Prepaid Reloadable MasterCard 
  • YesCard Prepaid Visa 

The representative plaintiff, Joyce Bernstein, was represented by Sotos LLP and Goldblatt Partners LLP

For more information about this this class action and the settlement, please visit GiftCardsClassAction.ca

For media inquires, please contact Jonathan Schachter by email at [email protected] or by phone at 416 572 7319

