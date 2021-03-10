Eligible Ontario Consumers Who Held Certain Prepaid Visas and MasterCards Can Now Claim Share of $17,000,000 Class Action Settlement

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court has approved a settlement of a class action, Bernstein v Peoples Trust, alleging that Peoples Trust Company and Peoples Card Services LLP ("Peoples Trust") breached Ontario's gift card regulations by charging certain fees and seizing unused balances on prepaid payment cards. Cards that are covered include Vanilla VISA and MasterCard and Titanium+ Prepaid Cards

Ontario consumers who were cardholders of certain Peoples Trust prepaid Visa or Mastercard payment cards between November 29, 2011 and April 30, 2014 can now make a claim by visiting GiftCardsClassAction.ca.

Claims must be made by June 4, 2021.

The following cards are covered by the settlement:

Non-Reloadable Prepaid Cards Vanilla Prepaid Visa or MasterCard

Give and Go Prepaid Visa

House Points

The Ideal Choice/Online Payment Card MasterCard

Shell Non-Reloadable MasterCard Reloadable Prepaid Cards Nextwave Titanium+ Prepaid Visa

EPIC Prepaid MasterCard

Evolve Prepaid Visa

HorizonPlus Prepaid MasterCard

PTC Company US Dollar Prepaid MasterCard

Shell Prepaid Reloadable MasterCard

YesCard Prepaid Visa

The representative plaintiff, Joyce Bernstein, was represented by Sotos LLP and Goldblatt Partners LLP.

For more information about this this class action and the settlement, please visit GiftCardsClassAction.ca.

For media inquires, please contact Jonathan Schachter by email at [email protected] or by phone at 416 572 7319

