Elexicon Releases 2025 Annual Report: A Year of Progress, A Future in Motion

AJAX, ON, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Elexicon Corporation released its annual report: A Year of Progress, a Future in Motion. The report highlights that 2025 was a year of big progress for the company, as it delivered on many strategic firsts and laid critical groundwork for operational excellence and long-term sustainable performance. After celebrating the milestone of its five-year anniversary in 2024, Elexicon continues to build momentum for its next five years and beyond.

"In 2025, we successfully continued our essential role of providing some of the most rapidly growing communities in Canada with safe and reliable electricity, while staging for long-term success," said Amanda Klein, Elexicon's President and CEO. "We are building a first-class utility capable of delivering lasting value for our customers, communities and investors."

Elexicon's 2025 Annual Report, along with a video message from President and CEO, Amanda Klein, is available on the company's website, elexiconenergy.com.

About Elexicon

Elexicon Corporation is a holding company, 100 per cent owned by five municipal shareholders: the Town of Whitby, the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Municipality of Clarington and the City of Belleville. Elexicon Corporation is the single shareholder of Elexicon Energy, the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario. The company powers more than 180,000 homes and businesses in Durham Region as well as Belleville, Brock, Gravenhurst and Port Hope.

SOURCE Elexicon Energy Inc.

Media Contact: Jodi MacLean, Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, P: 289-387-1469, E: [email protected]