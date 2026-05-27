Elexicon Introduces its Four-plank Corporate Strategy

AJAX, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Elexicon, the electricity distribution company serving more than 180,000 customers in communities in Durham Region and beyond, has developed its first consolidated corporate strategy to guide the organization as it enables some of the fastest growing communities in Canada against a backdrop of evolving customer needs and expectations. The four-plank plan empowers Elexicon to lead with purpose, and enables the needs of customers and communities today and into the future.

Elexicon's strategy sets a clear direction for the company through to 2031 and will be used to align business priorities, inform capital planning, and support decision-making. The strategy features four strategic planks:

Strengthen our Foundations Enable Growth and Electrification Invest in Our People Deliver Growing Value

"Our first multi-year corporate strategy guides how Elexicon will leverage our strong foundations and transform to successfully deliver increased and sustainable value for our customers, communities, and investors now and into the exciting future ahead," said Amanda Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer, Elexicon.

Elexicon's transformation is already underway as the organization executes high-impact priority projects like its multi-year investment plan and organization-wide technology modernization.

Visit https://elexiconenergy.com/corpstrategy for more details.

About Elexicon

Elexicon Corporation is a holding company, 100 per cent owned by five municipal shareholders: the Town of Whitby, the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Municipality of Clarington and the City of Belleville. Elexicon Corporation is the single shareholder of Elexicon Energy, the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario. The company powers more than 180,000 homes and businesses in Durham Region as well as Belleville, Brock, Gravenhurst and Port Hope.

SOURCE Elexicon Energy Inc.

Media Contact: Jodi MacLean, Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, P: 289-387-1469 | E: [email protected]