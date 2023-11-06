The grant launches on the heels of Elevent's 10-year anniversary

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Elevent , a pioneering Montreal-based sponsorship intelligence firm, is excited to introduce a first-of-its-kind grant program aimed at supporting graduate students pursuing a thesis or research project related to the field of sponsorship at HEC Montréal.

Launched on the heels of Elevent's 10-year anniversary, the Elevent Research Grant Program is set to make a profound impact on the academic and professional journeys of students. The initiative aims to empower students to achieve their dreams while making a meaningful contribution to the dynamic world of sponsorship.

Sponsorship, a powerful tool within the marketing arsenal, enables brands to forge authentic connections with festival-goers and sports enthusiasts. Unlike traditional advertising, where avoidance is common, sponsorship seamlessly integrates with the event experience, creating a unique and lasting impression.

Elevent specializes as corporate partnership experts, filling a niche in the industry. Clients turn to Elevent for their expertise in evaluating the performance of sponsorship investments, asset valuation, measuring success, and crafting effective strategies.

"We are thrilled to launch the Elevent Research Grant Program at HEC Montréal, recognizing the immense potential in sponsorship-related research. We firmly believe that this grant is not only a support to students, but a necessary catalyst for the advancement of the field of sponsorship," said Elevent Co-Founder Francis Dumais.

The program reflects Elevent's belief in the transformative power of education and its potential to advance the industry. HEC Montréal is an ideal partner.

Melanie Gagnon, Director, HEC Montréal Foundation and Alumni Relations Office, added: "Our team is very grateful for Elevent. Their commitment to supporting the next generation will allow us to award two scholarships to members of the HEC Montreal student community, giving them the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the field of sponsorships."

Key Program Features:

Financial Support: The program is intended to assist graduate students in financing research projects related to sponsorship with $5000 CAD, over a 2-year period for a total of $10,000 .

About Elevent

Elevent is a pioneering sponsorship intelligence firm, offering specialized services that revolutionize partnership strategies and yield more effective collaborations, since 2013. For more information, visit www.elevent.co .

