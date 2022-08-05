Eleven Time World Championship and Olympic Medalist Launches CHEEZMADE by Tre Stelle in Canada

Andre De Grasse introduces Canadians to an exciting new food innovation – the world's first-ever chicken-less burgers and nuggets made from real Canadian cheese

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Fresh from the World Championships where Andre De Grasse anchored his relay team to gold, Canada's fastest man made his way back to Toronto to launch a first-of-its kind food innovation – CHEEZMADE by Tre Stelle.

CHEEZMADE is the first-ever meat alternative made from real cheese that offers chicken-less burgers and nuggets that look, smell and taste just like chicken.

According to registered dietician and award-winning author Abbey Sharp, "CHEEZMADE is going to change the meal time game" for several reasons:

CHEEZMADE is high in protein and calcium and has no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.



One-in-two Canadians identify as flexitarian, 53 per cent are seeking out meat alternatives, and 83 per cent use cheese as a high protein meat alternative.



The price of meat today is a deterrent to eating it regularly.



CHEEZMADE is made from cheese, so picky eaters who don't like meat will eat cheese. As Sharp says, "Cheese is life!"

CHEEZMADE is also an ideal food for busy families like Canada's most decorated male Olympian, De Grasse. He and his partner Nia Ali are both Olympic athletes with hectic schedules, so the speed and ease of which CHEEZMADE is ready is another key benefit.

"CHEEZMADE is fast, easy and nutritious, so as an athlete, I can feel good about putting it into my body, and as a Dad, I feel good about feeding it to my children," said De Grasse. "It takes just 20 minutes in the oven, and my kids are eating better-for-you nuggets that they love."

De Grasse attended the launch event for CHEEZMADE in Toronto last week announcing this exciting new food innovation to media and VIPs who sampled CHEEZMADE served in a variety of ways, including the classic burger and nuggets.

According to the President and CEO of Arla Canada (Tre Stelle) Eric Elmhirst, "CHEEZMADE is truly a first-of-its-kind and we are really excited to share it with Canadians. We developed CHEEZMADE for the flexitarian community using paneer cheese, and after many tweaks and tests to perfect the recipe, we believe we've created the most nutritious and delicious solution."

CHEEZMADE by Tre Stelle is now widely available at grocery stores across Canada from Sobeys to Metro, Food Basics and FreshCo, Walmart and more, with Loblaws to follow in September. The price ranges from $11.49 - $11.99 for the nuggets to $12.49 - $12.99 for the burgers.

