The following schools will join three Ontario schools already immersed in the Elementary Road Safety (ERS) Program as well as six schools from the Maritimes. As part of the five-year commitment of the ERS program, Aviva Canada and Parachute will provide $10,000 grants and staffing program support to 20 school communities across Canada to make tangible environmental changes that will improve road safety in their school zones.

The new ERS communities are:

Belle Point Elementary School, La Ronge, SK , Lac La Ronge Indian Band

, Lac La Ronge Indian Band Nawigizigweyas Education Centre, Yellow Quill, SK, Yellow Quill First Nation

Chief Payepot School, Zehner, SK , Piapot First Nation

, Piapot First Nation King George School , Moosejaw, SK, Praire South School Division

, Moosejaw, SK, Praire South School Division Kopahawakenum Community School, Meadow Lake, SK , Flying Dust First Nation

These schools face a multitude of safety challenges, including poor visibility due to dust in warm weather and snow flurries in cold; speeding motorists; students crossing between two school buildings on opposite sides of a street; and lack of safety infrastructure such as pedestrian pathways and few or confusing traffic signs.

All Elementary Road Safety program recipients also receive step-by-step project guides, as well as support from a dedicated Elementary Road Safety project manager to guide them in assessing their road safety challenges, identifying interventions, implementing them over a multi-year commitment, and evaluating the results.

"With the Elementary Road Safety (ERS) program, we are providing schools with tools and a methodology that leverages data to help make school zones across Canada safer for all," says Hazel Tan, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Aviva Canada.

These tools, available for free at parachute.ca/elementaryroadsafety, include;

Site audit

Driver and pedestrian behaviour study

Audit measuring how students arrive at school

Caregiver questionnaire

"The ERS program demonstrates that the most effective approach is to take time to really understand what's causing morning and after-school traffic congestion and danger at any given school," says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute. "Any school can take on this process, using our free resources, that also include research on proven, effective interventions and ways to promote school zone safety in your community."

