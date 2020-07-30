Elemental Royalties Virtually Opens The Market

Elemental Royalties is a precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of six high-quality royalties, including five over producing mines. The Company has assembled this portfolio since 2017 prior to Listing in 2020 and already benefits from diversified revenue by country, operator and commodity. Elemental's focus remains on securing royalties over high-quality precious metals assets and adding value for shareholders through long-term exploration upside across its expanding portfolio. For more information visit www.elementalroyalties.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Dustin Zinger, Investor Relations, 604-653-9464, [email protected]