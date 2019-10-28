Element AI CEO and co-founder Jean-François Gagné to host CCMM's "Conversation with President Barack Obama" event

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is pleased to announce that Jean-François Gagné, CEO and co-founder of Element AI, has been selected to host "A Conversation with President Barack Obama", the next event of its Bell International Leaders series. The event will be presented at the Bell Centre on Thursday, November 14, with the support of Bell, in association with conferences evenko.

"Over the last few years, Montréal has become one of the world's leading artificial intelligence hubs. Jean-François Gagné – who cofounded Element AI with AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio – has been playing a significant role in the development of this important ecosystem. A serial entrepreneur and frequent speaker at major venues around the globe, he is an excellent representative of the new generation of business leaders and innovators who contribute to Montréal's economic success and international reputation. We wanted to select a host who would be able to discuss the topics that are important to President Obama while making them relatable for Montrealers from all walks of life. We believe this is something Jean-François Gagné will be able to achieve brilliantly", said Michel Leblanc, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

"I'm honoured to host a conversation with President Barack Obama and would like to extend my warmest thanks to the CCMM for this incredible opportunity. I look forward to discussing President Obama's two terms in the White House, the leadership lessons he learned, and his reflections on the many challenges society faces, from addressing global warming to the impact of technology on everything that we do, continued Jean-François Gagné, CEO and co-founder of Element AI.

"President Barack Obama's 2017 visit to Montréal was a great success and earned international visibility. We are honoured that the President has chosen to speak at the Chamber's forum once again. Participants to this one-of-a-kind evening can be assured we will draw on all of our expertise to offer them a unique experience, with the invaluable support of our partners", concluded Michel Leblanc.

Over the years, the Chamber has welcomed many prominent speakers as part of its Bell International Leaders series, including former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, President Nicolas Sarkozy, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Prime Minister Manuel Valls, President Bill Clinton, Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, President Mikhail Gorbachev, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and President George W. Bush.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale. Details are available on the Chamber's website.

"A Conversation with Barack Obama" is part of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal's Bell International Leaders series. The event is presented in association with conferences evenko, and in collaboration with Le Devoir, Montreal Gazette, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, Saputo, and Société de développement Angus.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of over 7,500 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

