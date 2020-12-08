Element 29 Resources Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

Element 29 Resources Inc. (E29) is a new copper company focused on developing its Elida copper project and its Flor de Cobre copper project - two new high-quality copper projects in Peru. Both projects have been drill-tested, with consistent and continuous intercepts of potentially economic grades, and no deleterious elements. E29 has a clear plan of value creation through resource expansion, delivery of NI 43-101 compliant resource estimates for Elida and Flor de Cobre followed by engineering studies for both properties. E29 has a tight share structure and is led by an experienced balanced leadership team. More information at www.e29copper.com