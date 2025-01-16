Electrolit Canada Announces Long Term Partnership with Professional Skier Janelle Yip

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Electrolit Canada, the premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients, is excited to announce a long term partnership with professional skier Janelle Yip, a rising star in the world of backcountry freestyle skiing. With a fearless approach to her sport, Yip is determined to advance female representation in the backcountry and inspire more women to embrace the thrill of big-mountain and backcountry free skiing.

Janelle Yip is known for her bold, adventurous spirit. Whether charging down some of the most challenging backcountry terrain in the winter or maximizing fun adventures on motorbikes in the summer, she thrives on testing her boundaries. Beyond skiing, Yip has been a dedicated firefighter in years past, tackling wildfires across BC and the USA during the off-season, showcasing her toughness and versatility in every aspect of her life. As Yip's official hydration sponsor, Electrolit will support her performance on and off the slopes.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Electrolit Canada," said Janelle Yip. "Staying hydrated is essential, especially when you're pushing your body in the backcountry. Electrolit helps me recover faster, giving me the stamina I need while skiing, mountain biking, and all the other outdoor activities I enjoy."

Electrolit's advanced hydration formula is trusted by athletes around the world for rapid recovery and sustained performance. By partnering with Yip, Electrolit Canada aims to further highlight the importance of hydration for athletes across the country who push their limits in multiple sports.

Electrolit can be purchased at 7-Eleven, Circle K, Couche-Tard, Shoppers Drug Mart, Amazon, and more. For more information, visit www.electrolit.ca or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 6 delicious flavors across Canada, Electrolit is currently offered in retail and online channels across the nation. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

About Janelle Yip

Janelle Yip is a professional backcountry freestyle skier known for her fearless spirit and commitment to advancing female participation in the sport. Based in Revelstoke, Canada, Yip is also a member of the acclaimed skiing collective, The Blondes. With her unique mix of athletic talent and a down-to-earth approach to life, Yip is quickly becoming a major figure in the global skiing community. Janelle Yip can be found on Instagram @jaaay_why_

