Canada needs electricity regulations that work in the real world

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The government's proposed Clean Electricity Regulations (CERs) will not work for all Canadians and could impact the reliability and affordability of electricity, according to a new ad campaign launched today by Electricity Canada.

The online ads, titled "Electricity needs to work in the real world" are at the forefront of a campaign by Electricity Canada to raise awareness around the government's new regulations

The CERs set out how electricity can be generated as part of Canada's net zero commitments and determine how trillions of dollars' worth of investment will be spent while the capacity of the grid needs to double or triple. The electricity sector is concerned that these regulations will make electricity less reliable, and will drastically affect affordability as well.

When it comes to the CERs. Electricity Canada is concerned that:

The government has ignored expert advice from electricity providers for two years.

The regulations will make it even more difficult to fully decarbonize the electricity grid.

Until technology catches up, electricity providers will need some natural gas to operate their systems safely and affordably. Doing away with it will make the system unreliable.

Canada has one of the cleanest electricity grids in the world. Our electricity system could help decarbonize other parts of the economy right now. Instead, it's singularly focused on making negligible increases in overall decarbonization.

has one of the cleanest electricity grids in the world. Our electricity system could help decarbonize other parts of the economy right now. Instead, it's singularly focused on making negligible increases in overall decarbonization. The government has been unwilling to consider how this will affect the reliability of electricity for Canadians in different provinces. The impact of this regulation will be mostly felt by Nova Scotia , Ontario , Saskatchewan and Alberta .

QUOTE:

"The government's proposed Clean Electricity Regulations will determine how trillions of dollars' worth of investments will be spent. We need regulations, though, that work in the real world. Regulations need to work across our vast country for all Canadians. This isn't politics: this is physics. That's why we need to get these regulations right or the consequences could be catastrophic."

-Francis Bradley, CEO, Electricity Canada

