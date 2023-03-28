Electricity Distributors Association Celebrates the Best of Local Hydro

Association Honours Sector Excellence at the 2023 Awards Gala

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Top-performing distribution utilities from across Ontario were honoured yesterday at the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) Awards Gala. This annual celebration acknowledges a spectrum of key accomplishments, outstanding customer service and environmental programs, innovations, and best practices on the part of the companies that deliver the Power of Local Hydro across Ontario.

"Ontario's local hydro utilities are on the front lines of power, working hard to deliver safe and reliable electricity, along with enhanced services and innovative solutions our customers expect," said Teresa Sarkesian, EDA President and CEO. "Over the past year, EDA members have demonstrated a relentless commitment to their customers and communities – their efforts have been exceptional."

With over 500 guests on hand for the gala celebration at the Fairmont Royal York, the EDA's Board Chair Tim Wilson, President and CEO of SYNERGY NORTH, recognized the accomplishments of all the deserving nominees and announced the winners.

"There was no shortage of excellence to showcase across Ontario's electricity distribution sector in 2022," added Wilson. "Each year, the Association is privileged to showcase the most noteworthy and inspiring achievements from our membership and the innovative ways we deliver for the benefit of the customer."

The Local Distribution Company (LDC) Performance Excellence Award, sponsored by Grant Thornton , recognizes outstanding performance in occupational health and safety, operations, finance, conservation, and contributions to the community. This year it was awarded to Oakville Hydro for its comprehensive approach to employee safety and mental wellness, leading to the delivery of over 2,000,000 consecutive hours (over ten years) without a lost time injury; demonstrating strong service reliability, sustainability, and system performance; while providing innovative, customer-centric solutions and philanthropic initiatives that support various community events and non-profit organizations.





The EDA proudly congratulates all award winners and nominees.

ABOUT THE EDA

The Electricity Distributors Association is the trusted and vital source for advocacy, insight and information for Ontario's local electricity distributors, the municipally and privately owned companies that deliver essential electricity services to millions of homes, businesses and public institutions across the province. Learn more at www.eda-on.ca.

