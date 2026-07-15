Electrical Safety Authority Welcomes Federal Action on Copper Theft, Citing Deadly Risks to Public and Workers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - New sentencing provisions recognize serious public safety consequences of crimes targeting electrical infrastructure.

The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) welcomes the federal government's implementation of provisions within the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14) that strengthen consequences for crimes that damage or interfere with essential infrastructure, including copper theft.

Copper theft is a growing challenge for electricity utilities across Canada. For Local Distribution Companies (LDCs), the impact extends well beyond the value of the stolen metal. From a public infrastructure and safety perspective, copper theft can:

Damage critical electrical equipment;

Create dangerous conditions for utility workers, emergency responders, and the public;

Cause unplanned outages and service interruptions;

Divert utility resources from system improvements and reliability investments; and,

Increase costs that ultimately affect customers and communities.

Over a 10-year period, seven people have died in Ontario from copper theft-related electrocutions. Thirty-nine electrical incidents involving copper theft have been reported to the ESA since 2015. ESA believes that this legislation treats these crimes with the seriousness they deserve.

The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14) establishes interference with essential infrastructure, including electrical systems, as an aggravating factor during sentencing. ESA supports the measure as a meaningful deterrent against crimes that cause death, damage critical infrastructure, and cost communities far more than the value of the metal stolen.

Josie Erzetic, President and CEO, Electrical Safety Authority stated, "Copper theft can have serious and even deadly consequences. It puts utility workers, first responders, and members of the public at serious risk in addition to undermining the electrical infrastructure that communities depend on every day. ESA welcomes the federal government's recognition that these are not minor crimes. Bill C‑14 sends a clear signal that attacking essential infrastructure has significant consequences, and we are committed to working with our partners across the sector to keep Ontario's electricity system safe and resilient."

Data from Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner tells a stark story. Between 2013 and 2022, copper theft was the third most common cause of non-occupational electrocution fatality in Ontario behind only powerline contact. All seven victims were male, with an average age of 40. The crimes span the province, affecting both urban centres and smaller communities.

ESA's own incident data reinforces the pattern. Of 39 reported electrical incidents involving copper theft since 2015, more than half involved police. The crimes are becoming increasingly organized and sophisticated. Research shows that perpetrators often bring electrical or plumbing knowledge to these crimes, enabling them to work faster and more dangerously.

"What makes copper theft so dangerous is that the people committing these crimes are not considering the electrical hazards they are leaving exposed to the general public," said Patience Cathcart, Public Safety Officer, Electrical Safety Authority. She added, "But electrical hazards are unforgiving and the consequences can be fatal. Every copper theft incident reinforces that this is a public safety issue – not simply one of property crime."

LDCs in Ontario are already taking action by marking and stamping copper with proprietary identification making it harder to sell, exploring alternative materials, partnering with scrap metal facilities to identify suspicious transactions, and investing in physical security and surveillance. ESA has supported these efforts through research, jurisdictional best practices, bulletins, guidance, and safety campaigns.

ESA will continue to work collaboratively with safety partners and organizations to combat copper theft through ongoing information sharing and public education.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to improve public electrical safety in Ontario. ESA is an administrative authority responsible for administering specific regulations under the Electricity Act, 1998 (Part VIII) related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at ESAsafe.com, through Facebook, X and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

Media Enquiries: For further information: Electrical Safety Authority, 905-712-7819 or [email protected]