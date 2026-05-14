Landscape Ontario, Electrical Safety Authority partner to promote electrical safety in landscape trades

MILTON, ON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Landscape Ontario Horticultural Trades Association (Landscape Ontario) and the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) have partnered to improve electrical safety awareness and compliance across Ontario's landscape and horticultural industry.

The partnership focuses on supporting safe work around electrical infrastructure, including overhead powerlines and underground systems, and providing clarity and guidance on the application of the Ontario Electrical Safety Code.

Josie Erzetic, president and CEO of the Electrical Safety Authority, and Joe Salemi, executive director of Landscape Ontario, sign a partnership agreement in support of powerline safety. (CNW Group/Electrical Safety Authority)

"Landscape professionals are often working close to electrical infrastructure, where conditions can be complex and hazardous," said Joe Salemi, executive director of Landscape Ontario. "This partnership allows us to work directly with ESA to support our members in safe practices and ensure requirements are applied in a way that works in real-world settings."

Through the partnership, the two organizations will work together to reinforce key safety and compliance requirements and support their consistent application in the sector. This includes helping contractors identify electrical hazards on job sites, recognize when permits are required, and ensure landscape lighting systems are installed in accordance with the Ontario Electrical Safety Code.

ESA will provide sector-specific technical guidance and share relevant safety information and resources with the landscape sector. Landscape Ontario will promote and integrate this information through various channels and touchpoints with members.

"Powerline contacts account for 43 per cent of occupational electrical fatalities in Ontario. This partnership with Landscape Ontario allows us to connect directly with landscaping contractors and arborists, while providing the information they need to prevent electrical incidents," said Josie Erzetic, president and CEO of ESA. "Improving awareness and understanding of electrical safety requirements is an important part of protecting workers and the public."

The partnership supports broader efforts across the industry to reduce electrical contacts and incidents and to reinforce safe work practices as a shared responsibility.

About Landscape Ontario Horticultural Trades Association

Landscape Ontario Horticultural Trades Association (Landscape Ontario) is the province's premier horticultural trades association, with more than 2,600 professional members, 10 regional chapters and 10 sector groups. Its mission is to be the leader in representing, promoting and fostering a favourable climate for the advancement of the landscape horticulture industry in Ontario. Visit landscapeontario.com for more information.

About Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to improve public electrical safety in Ontario. ESA is an administrative authority responsible for administering specific regulations under the Electricity Act, 1998 (Part VIII) related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at ESAsafe.com, through Facebook, X and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

Media contacts: Penny Tantakis, [email protected], 416-930-8463; Karen Ras, [email protected], 437-688-9576