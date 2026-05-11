Electrical Safety Authority urges Ontarians to spot the risks as powerline contacts are on the rise

Powerline Safety Week: new data shows more non-occupational powerline fatalities and a surge in public-setting contacts

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - This Powerline Safety Week (May 11-17, 2026), the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is asking Ontarians to take precautions around powerlines.

According to the latest Ontario Electrical Safety Report (OESR), there has been a 29 per cent increase in the rate of powerline fatalities at home or in recreational settings when comparing 2015-2019 to 2020-2024. Tree-related incidents have resulted in a rise in overhead powerline contacts reported to ESA.

"Powerlines are unforgiving and can be deadly," said Patience Cathcart, Director of Data Science and Public Safety Officer, Electrical Safety Authority. "And it's not only those who work around powerlines that are in danger. Every Ontarian needs to be aware of the safe distances from powerlines because you don't always know when you're going to be in a situation where they pose a threat."

ESA's latest OESR highlights the ongoing risks that powerlines pose:

Powerline contacts are a leading cause of electrical fatalities in Ontario.

The rate of powerline fatalities has remained steady versus the previous five-year period. In the past decade, 21 people have lost their lives.

Non - occupational risk is rising: The rate of non-occupational powerline fatalities increased 29 per cent when comparing 2015-2019 to 2020-2024.

The rate of non-occupational powerline fatalities increased 29 per cent when comparing 2015-2019 to 2020-2024. Public - setting contacts now lead: In 2024, public settings accounted for 197 overhead powerline contacts, surpassing construction (62), with many incidents tied to tree-related activity reported to ESA.

In 2024, public settings accounted for 197 overhead powerline contacts, surpassing construction (62), with many incidents tied to tree-related activity reported to ESA. The exposure remains broad: Over the last 10 years, Ontario saw 1,600+ overhead powerline contacts with 47 per cent being construction-related. Powerline contact while working accounted for 43 per cent of occupational electrical fatalities (2015-2024).

Most powerline contacts occur between April and October, when many people are doing projects outdoors, and construction season is in full swing. With public-setting contacts now outpacing construction, and tree-related incidents becoming a driver, ESA urges Ontarians to plan outdoor work by first looking for powerlines and understanding the safe distances from powerlines.

"If you or your tools are within three metres of an overhead powerline, you're too close," added Cathcart. "We need every homeowner, crew and community group to build one habit: stop, look up and locate all powerlines before work begins."

To reduce the risks of a deadly shock from a powerline contact, both at home and at work, remember these tips:

Stay 3 metres away from overhead powerlines. You don't have to touch a powerline to get a deadly shock. Electricity can jump or "arc" to you or your tools if you get too close. Keep yourself and your tools at least three metres away from overhead powerlines, about the length of a ten-step ladder. Stay 10 metres away from downed powerlines. If a powerline falls on the ground, always assume it is energized – wires do not have to arc or spark to indicate they are energized. If you see a downed line, call 911 and keep at least 10 metres back, about the length of a full-size school bus. Call the local electrical distribution company to report it – only a local utility worker on-site can confirm when the power is off. Remove distractions. Distractions can be deadly. Whether doing yard work at home or working on a construction site, get rid of any potential distractions, like your phone, prior to working around powerlines. Locate powerlines. Locate all nearby powerlines before starting any outdoor work. This may include overhead or underground lines. Before digging, contact Ontario One Call to locate all utility-owned underground infrastructure.

For more powerline safety tips, visit ESAsafe.com/StopLookLive.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to improve public electrical safety in Ontario. ESA is an administrative authority responsible for administering specific regulations under the Electricity Act, 1998 (Part VIII) related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

For further information, please contact the Electrical Safety Authority by phone (905-712-7819) or email at: [email protected].