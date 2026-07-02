ESA urges Ontarians to check for electrical damage following Canada Day storms across the province

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - In the aftermath of the storms that impacted much of southern Ontario on Wednesday, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is asking Ontarians in areas affected to check for damage to their home or property's electrical system. Even if power never went out or has already been restored, high winds, fallen trees and heavy rains may have caused hidden damage. This damage may include electrical masts being pulled away from buildings or sagging overhead electrical wires where they connect to a home. These conditions can pose serious shock or fire hazards and should be repaired by a Licensed Electrical Contractor before power can be restored to the home.

Checking for Damage to Electrical Service

Homeowners are typically responsible for electrical equipment beginning where the wires attach to the house. This includes the electrical service mast and the wires in it:

Check to see if the mast is pulled away from the wall, broken or detached from the meter base. Look for wires sagging down;

If you experience flooding, do not enter your basement if the water is above the level of electrical outlets, baseboard heaters or furnace, or is near your electrical panel. Contact your local utility immediately to disconnect the power to your home;

If you suspect any damage, contact a Licensed Electrical Contractor (LEC) to check and make necessary repairs. Access ESA's Find a Contractor tool to locate an LEC in your area at HireLicensed.ca.

Getting Repairs Done

Only Licensed Electrical Contractors (LECs) should be hired to complete residential electrical repairs. They will take out an electrical permit with the ESA so an official record of the work is generated. Hiring a handyman or anyone other than a LEC will result in delays in having your power restored.

Once you have hired an LEC: Ask them to file an ESA permit so there is a record of the work; When they complete repairs, they will notify ESA and an ESA Inspector will confirm work has been done safely; and They will get a copy of the ESA Certificate of Acceptance. Homeowners should get a copy of this from the LEC or ESA for your insurance company.



Portable Generators

Portable generators can provide security and comfort during power outages. However, they can create electrical shock and fire hazards if connected or used incorrectly.

Follow these tips to ensure you're using your generator safely:

Never use a generator indoors – they produce fatal carbon monoxide fumes. Set them up outside away from windows, doors or vents to your house or your neighbour's house;

If you're buying a generator, make sure it has a Canadian certification mark from an approved certification agency. Approved marks can be found at ESAsafe.com/approvalmarks;

Do not attach a portable generator directly to your home's electricity system. It could cause power to flow back into the power grid and electrocute you or a utility worker, or damage the system.

If you want to permanently connect your generator to your home's system, this requires an ESA permit. The generator should be connected by a Licensed Electrical Contractor.

Cleaning Up After the Storm

Be aware that downed powerlines may be hidden under branches or beneath debris, and are extremely dangerous:

Always assume a downed powerline is live and deadly. Stay back at least 10 metres, about the length of a school bus. Electricity can travel through water and the ground around powerlines;

Call 911 and the local utility to report any downed lines. Remain well back.

Only the local utility can confirm when the power has been disconnected and when it is safe to return to the yard to begin cleanup.

For more information, visit ESAsafe.com/safety.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to improve public electrical safety in Ontario. ESA is an administrative authority responsible for administering specific regulations under the Electricity Act, 1998 (Part VIII) related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at ESAsafe.com, through Facebook, X and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

For further information, please contact the Electrical Safety Authority by phone (905-712-7819) or email at: [email protected].