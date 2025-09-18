Electrical Safety Authority Honours Sector Leaders Driving Safety Innovation

Winners reflect a proactive, people-first approach to safety — from schools and research labs to frontline construction workers.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) hosted its 2025 Annual Meeting and the 16th Ontario Electrical Safety Awards yesterday, recognizing individuals and organizations making meaningful contributions to electrical safety across the province. The Honourable Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, was in attendance to mark the occasion. Awards were presented by ESA's Vice President of Operations, Eric Kingston, with the Public Safety Officer, Patience Cathcart, personally presenting the Public Safety Officer's Special Recognition Award.

The event also featured remarks from Arjan Arenja, Chair of the Board of Directors, and Josie Erzetic, President and CEO, who reflected on recent achievements and outlined a vision for the organization's next chapter amid transformational change in the electricity sector. ESA's Public Safety Officer also provided an exclusive first look at key trends in the recently released 2024 Ontario Electrical Safety Report (OESR). The OESR is a globally recognized publication that tracks and publishes comprehensive data on electrical safety.

When reflecting on this year's winners, Josie celebrated their proactive and collaborative approach to safety, noting, "they looked beyond compliance and took a holistic view that considered not just physical risks, but mental well-being, as well as the importance of safety education in order to prevent critical injuries and fatalities." Josie added that, "as Ontario advances with ambitious energy planning, their leadership is helping define what safety must look like in the future. The energy transformation won't be successful unless it's done safely — and that's the mindset our award winners embody."

"Congratulations to this year's recipients. Electrical safety is a key pillar of our government's commitment to building a stronger Ontario," said Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. "The ESA plays a vital role in protecting workers, families and communities from electrical hazards. By working together, we're not only safeguarding lives, we're supporting economic growth and ensuring a safer, more prosperous future for everyone in our province."

Worker Safety: Oneida Energy Storage

Honoured for its exceptional worksite safety performance in delivering Canada's largest operational energy storage facility. Five project partners — Northland Power, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation, Aecon, NRStor and Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation — collaborated to build a safety culture that put workers first, supported by a joint monitoring framework, extensive workforce training and over 550 safety inspections. At the height of construction, hundreds of people were working on the project, logging nearly 300,000 hours without a single lost-time injury.

Powerline Safety: Chris Connelly and Aecon Utilities

Recognized for his transformative impact on safety practices at Aecon Utilities, Chris Connelly led the development of a comprehensive, competency-based training and qualification program for powerline technicians. Additionally, Chris overhauled Job Hazard Assessments to ensure they reflected real field conditions and evolving client standards. Chris's efforts resulted in a measurable increase in worker confidence and field preparedness. Notably, there was a 40 per cent reduction in near-miss safety incidents and zero recordable injuries tied to tasks covered by revised assessments.

Consumer and Home Safety: London Hydro

London Hydro was spotlighted for building lifelong safety habits for young Ontarians through their School Electricity Safety program. Running for over 30 years, the program delivers interactive, age-appropriate learning for students in grades 3 to 8 across the London region. In the past year alone, the program reached over 6,235 students across 33 schools. By constantly evolving the subject-matter to reflect the safety needs of today's youth, the program serves as a model for long-term investment in community education.

Licensed Electrical Contractor Recognition Award: Phase Electric Ltd.

Phase Electric Ltd. was honoured for their high degree of professionalism, compassion and an unwavering commitment to safety. Called to a high-risk, multi-purpose facility in Thunder Bay, this contractor stepped up in the face of severe electrical hazards that had already caused power outages and dangerous arcing events. Despite being based 15 hours away, they drove to the site, worked nearly a month to correct the issues and collaborated closely with ESA inspectors. Their repairs — including over 500 fixtures — helped protect some of Ontario's most vulnerable residents and set a powerful example for LECs across the province.

Public Safety Officer's Special Recognition Award: Dr. Behdin Nowrouzi Kia and ReSTORE Lab at the University of Toronto

Dr. Behdin Nowrouzi Kia and ReSTORE Lab have become leading voices in reimagining what safety means for Ontario's electricians — treating physical and mental well-being as essential to the health and sustainability of the sector. Dr. Behdin has led province-wide research to identify the stressors electricians face, including chronic physical strain and the effects of burnout, stigma and isolation. Through evidence-based insights, education and practical toolkits, their work is helping shift the industry toward a more psychologically safe, inclusive and supportive environment.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to improve public electrical safety in Ontario. ESA is an administrative authority responsible for administering specific regulations under the Electricity Act, 1998 (Part VIII) related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

