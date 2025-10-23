Electrical explosion caught on video highlights the importance of electrical safety

Ontario's Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) shares tips for safely choosing and installing an EV charger

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - A viral video showing an electrical explosion underscores the importance of electrical safety when charging electric vehicles (EVs).

The video, published by Technical Safety B.C. – ESA's safety counterpart in British Columbia – shows an EV owner in Hope, B.C., plugging their car into a non-compatible commercial charging station, using a third-party adapter. After initiating the charge, an explosion knocks them to the ground in a cloud of smoke.

The explosion was caused by a short circuit and arc flash – a result of using the adapter and the charger. It destroyed the adapter, damaged the EV charger and cable, and burned the exterior of the car. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The adapter used to connect the vehicle to the non-compatible charger was not approved for use in Canada at the time.

"Electricity is dangerous. While the driver walked away with minor scrapes, their injuries could have been much worse," says Emily Larose, Vice President of Regulatory and General Counsel, Electrical Safety Authority (ESA). "Whether you're plugging in your EV at a public charging station, or installing a charger in your home, drivers need to be aware of the electrical hazards and only use Canadian certified products."

Safely installing an EV charger

Beyond the vehicle itself, the charging system is an important part of EV ownership as improper EV charger installation can have real safety risks. Here are three things to keep in mind when purchasing and installing an EV charger:

Always look for a Canadian certification mark. EV charging stations and adapters must carry a recognized Canadian certification mark – this indicates the product has been independently assessed for safety and approved for use in Canada. The vehicle's owner manual may also contain additional guidelines for choosing an adapter. For a full list of Canadian certification marks, visit ESAsafe.com/ApprovalMarks.

Always obtain an ESA permit. All EV charger installations in Ontario must have an electrical permit filed with the ESA before starting the work. The permit creates a permanent record of the electrical work and triggers a review process by ESA.

Only hire licensed professionals. In Ontario, only Licensed Electrical Contractors (LECs) can be hired to install an EV charger. LECs are fully insured, qualified and comply with the Ontario Electrical Code. Homeowners can find or verify a Licensed Electrical Contractor at HireLicensed.ca.

"Our mandate is to keep Ontarians safe from electrical harm, which is why we provide information to educate the province on the risks and precautions to protect your car, your garage and home, and your family," said Larose. "Real incidents like this serve as an important reminder of the risks of installing or using a charger incorrectly."

For more information on choosing and installing an EV charger, visit ESAsafe.com/EV.

