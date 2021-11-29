Electrical Safety Authority encourages Ontarians to check twice for safety this holiday season

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - More people will be getting together with family and friends in person this holiday season to decorate, dine and share gifts with each other. Ahead of one of the busiest times of the year, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is encouraging Ontarians to be mindful of important safety tips while decorating indoors or outdoors and shopping online.

"As the holiday season can often be chaotic, we want to remind Ontarians to take a moment and pause before making any electrical product purchases, whether that be for new decorations or gifts," says Nansy Hanna, Senior Director, Engineering and Regulations, Electrical Safety Authority. "Checking for certification marks on electrical products, buying the appropriate product for your usage, and following product instructions will go a long way in ensuring you have a fun and safe holiday."

ESA has compiled a list of safety tips to keep in mind this holiday season:

Read package instructions to ensure the right use for lights, either indoor or outdoor, and never exceed the recommended wattage

Only use electrical decorations with an accredited certification agency mark

Do not allow children – or pets! – to play with electrical cords or decorations

Only use properly rated extension cords when needed – avoid overloading any circuits

When outdoors, always be mindful of your surroundings, locate all overhead powerlines and keep yourself and high reach tools at least three metres away

For electronic and electrical products, be sure to keep an eye out for the approval mark of an accredited certification agency – either on the product label or in the description. Visit esasafe.com/approvalmarks

If your electronic or electrical item is deemed unsafe, or does not have a certification mark do not use it and return to the seller. You can report items that do not have a certification mark to the ESA

In addition, if you suspect something wrong or unsafe with your seasonal electrical consumer product, you should immediately stop using it and contact Health Canada Consumer Products.

ESA has a series of additional resources, including shopping lists and safety checklists at esasafe.com/holidaysafety to help keep Ontarians safe this season.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

For further information: More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at www.esasafe.com, through https://twitter.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority.

Related Links

www.esasafe.com

