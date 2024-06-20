GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ -

Electors in the electoral district of Toronto–St. Paul's ( Ontario ) who are not registered can still vote in the by-election on Monday, June 24, 2024. They can register at their polling station on election day.

To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.

Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.

To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must have lived in the electoral district of Toronto–St. Paul's from Monday, May 20, 2024 , to Monday, June 24, 2024.

