Elections Canada Will Not Issue Voter Information Cards for the Current By-election
Dec 02, 2024, 17:23 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 2, 2024
- Due to a service disruption at Canada Post, Elections Canada will not be mailing voter information cards to registered electors in Cloverdale–Langley City (British Columbia) for the by-election that is currently under way in the riding.
- Instead, electors in Cloverdale–Langley City are encouraged to visit elections.ca and enter their postal code in the Voter Information Service box for information on where and when to vote and the accessibility of their polling station. They can also call Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868.
- There are many ways for electors to prove their identity and address at the polls. View the list of accepted ID. Electors do not need their voter information card in order to vote.
- Given that voter information cards will not be issued, Elections Canada encourages electors in Cloverdale–Langley City to check their registration using the Online Voter Registration Service.
- Elections Canada will also not be mailing the guide to the by-election to households in Cloverdale–Langley City.
- Electors have until Tuesday, December 10, 2024, 6 p.m., to register or update their address before election day (Monday, December 16, 2024). They can do so by:
- using Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service
- contacting the Elections Canada office in Cloverdale–Langley City
- Electors can also register or update their registration when they go to vote at their advance or election day polling station. Advance polls are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, to Monday, December 9. Election day polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on December 16.
- For faster service at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Cloverdale–Langley City by-election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
