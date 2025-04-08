Elections Canada Has Started Mailing Voter Information Cards

Registered electors should receive their card by Friday, April 11, 2025

GATINEAU, QC, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada is mailing a personalized voter information card to each registered elector. The card tells them where and when to vote and has information about the accessibility of their polling place.





is mailing a personalized voter information card to each registered elector. The card tells them where and when to vote and has information about the accessibility of their polling place. Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors and should receive their voter information card in the mail by Friday, April 11, 2025.





To register, check if they are registered or update their address, electors can visit elections.ca and use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service.





If an elector doesn't receive a voter information card by Friday, April 11, 2025 , or if the information on their card is incorrect, they may not be registered or their registration may need to be updated. Electors can register or update their address using the Online Voter Registration Service. They can also contact their local Elections Canada office or call us at 1-800-463-6868.





, or if the information on their card is incorrect, they may not be registered or their registration may need to be updated. Electors can register or update their address using the Online Voter Registration Service. They can also contact their local Elections Canada office or call us at 1-800-463-6868. Electors can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code into the Voter Information Service box to find out where they can vote, as well as the location of local Elections Canada offices and of their assigned advance and election day polling stations.





Electors should contact the Elections Canada office in their riding if: the name on their voter information card contains an error they receive a card for a deceased person or someone who does not live at their address

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The voter information card may be used as proof of address at the polls. Electors can use it with another piece of accepted ID to prove their identity. View the list of accepted ID.





Electors do not need to bring their voter information card to the polls in order to vote, but we encourage them to do so to make the voting process easier.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the federal election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca .

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]