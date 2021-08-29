Election Town Hall Meeting: Manufacturers Call for a Concrete Plan for the Economic Recovery

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters would like to invite the media to their Election Town Hall Meeting, which will take place on August 30th from noon to 2pm.

This event, which will be held virtually, will be an opportunity for the Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, candidate of the Liberal Party of Canada in Saint-Maurice - Champlain, Pierre Poilievre, candidate of the Conservative Party of Canada in Carleton, and Brian Masse, candidate of the New Democratic Party in Windsor West, to present their positions on labour, innovation, exports, and climate change.

WHAT

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Election Town Hall Meeting

WHEN

August 30th from noon to 2pm

WHERE

On the Zoom platform, at the following link: https://cme-mec.zoom.us/j/89945334607?pwd=dHNxaDhYdW13M2l0NmtFV3o5TitkQT09

If you have any questions about the event, do not hesitate to contact us.

